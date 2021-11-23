WATCH: Iman Shumpert Gives Heartfelt Speech After Winning DWTS

Following the broadcast of the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 finale, the celebration in the ballroom raged as the pros and contestants celebrated the winning pair of professional basketball player Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach. It is Daniella’s first Mirrorball Trophy win and Shumpert became the first professional basketball player to win in the show’s history.

During the celebration, Iman got on the microphone to give a heartfelt speech about his journey on the show. Watch below.

Iman Thanked The Judges For Preaching To Him What ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Is All About

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba posted the video to Instagram. In it, Iman can be heard saying he loves the show, and then he thanks the judges:

To the judges, you guys have preached to me what this show is all about since, I believe, week two or week three and, you know, I just tried to roll with that and do it justice, man. I enjoyed it so much. Thank you for the opportunity, man. … Thank y’all, for real.

In a second posted, Carrie Ann shared a video of the cast hoisting Iman and Daniella on their shoulders in celebration, which is no easy feat with the 6-feet-5 basketball player.

Pro Artem Chigvintsev also got some footage of Iman’s speech. In that clip, Iman can be heard saying, “I apologize for being a little emotional … this was for my mother, she loves this.”

On her posts, Carrie Ann wrote a tribute to Iman, saying, “This speech… I wish you all could have heard Iman speak to the ballroom after his and Daniella’s win. There was much more to it… but somehow I turned on my camera right at this moment. Iman, thank you for being you. For bringing the magic to our ballroom… not to mention that Chicago footwork in the freestyle!”

Carrie Ann also called the season “truly a special one” and said all the finalists “should be proud of what you’ve accomplished” during what is now her “favorite season ever.”

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Iman said it made him feel “accomplished” when he won. He also said he’s happy to have gotten Daniella her first Mirrorball and called the whole experience “amazing.”

Iman’s Friends Are Offering Up Their Congratulations

They Worked dat🔥🔥 & Congratulations @imanshumpert You SNAPPED hard on dat FootWork see I told yall music make you “Lose Control”🤣🙌🏾🏆 https://t.co/EosmWrQllj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 23, 2021

On social media, Iman’s NBA colleagues were quick to offer words of congratulations and support.

Lebron James posted a photo of Iman to an Instagram story captioned, “CONGRATS BRO!! THAT’S SO [FIRE EMOJIS].”

Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho listed off how the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers are doing now, including Iman’s “Dancing With the Stars” win and said they “need a reunion episode.”

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade posted an Instagram story where he wrote, “Iman Shumpert is a beast!”

Amar’e Stoudemire, another former professional basketball player, reposted a photo captioned, “Iman Shumpert is the first ever former NBA player to win ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” and added, “Congratulations, my brother.”

TV creator Lena Waithe also posted her congratulations and so did record producer Samyr, and then rap superstar Missy Elliott, whose song “Lose Control” was used for Iman and Daniella’s freestyle dance, tweeted, “They Worked dat🔥🔥 & Congratulations @imanshumpert. You SNAPPED hard on dat FootWork see I told yall music make you ‘Lose Control.'”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Fans Blast a Finalist’s ‘Cult’ Following