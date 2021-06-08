DWTS Alum Welcomes Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for “Dancing With the Stars” alum and “General Hospital” star Ingo Rademacher. He and his wife Ehiku Kaono welcomed baby No. 3 on June 5. Read on to find out her beautiful name and how everyone is doing so far.

The Baby Girl is Named ‘Iwa

Rademacher posted a string of photos to Instagram of the joyous occasion and revealed that their first girl is named ‘Iwa.

“Happy to announce the birth of our daughter ‘Iwa (pronounced Eva) Lehua Rademacher 6/5/2021,” wrote Rademacher. “Born at home, very very early in the morning on Saturday. We’re all super tired but Baby and Mom are doing awesome. Another successful Home-birth…. my wife @ehiku is an absolute champion. of course there is a much longer middle Hawaiian name that tells her story.”

Rademacher married Kaono in 2009. They now split their time between Los Angeles and Hawaii where they co-founded an activewear store called Mahiku. Rademacher’s wife Kaono is a native Hawaiian and all of their children reflect their Hawaiian heritage in their names.

Their oldest child is a boy named Peanut Kai, who was born in 2008. At the time, Rademacher told People that the name came about because Peanut was what they had been calling the baby during Kaono’s pregnancy and it stuck because it evoked “joy and happiness” in them. His middle name, “Kai,” means “water” in Hawaiian.

Their second child is Pohaku Zen, who was born in 2012. According to Hawaii News Now, “pohaku” means “stone or rock” in Hawaiian. Both Pohaku and ‘Iwa were born at home, with Rademacher tweeting when Pohaku was born, “My wife Ehiku Rademacher gave birth to our son Pohaku this morning at our Hawaii house. Everyone is doing great. Happy Mother’s Day” (via SheKnows).

‘Iwa Lehua is also a nod to her mother’s Hawaiian heritage. ‘Iwa is a native Hawaiian bird and lehua is a flowering evergreen tree that is ubiquitous on the Hawaiian islands.

The family has been eager to meet its newest member. In a May 30 Instagram family photo, Rademacher wrote, “Any day now, can’t wait to meet her.”

Rademacher’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Is Overjoyed

On the Instagram post, Rademacher’s season 16 partner Kym Johnson Herjavec offered congratulations and some heart emojis. The two of them finished in fifth place behind Aly Raisman and Mark Ballas in fourth, Jacoby Jones and Karina Smirnoff in third, Zendaya and Valentin Chmerkovskiy in second, and Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough, who won the Mirrorball Trophy.

Professional dancers Emma Slater and Julian Tocker and “Dancing With the Stars” alums Melissa Joan Hart and Tia Carrere also had words of congrats, with Carrere writing, “Your wife is superwoman! What a beautiful family. Congratulations on your baby girl!”

Rademacher’s newest addition is the latest in a string of “Dancing With the Stars” babies.

Pro dancers Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson each welcomed their first child recently, plus season 29 runner-up Nev Schulman is currently expecting, as are past contestants Lance Bass, Hines Ward, and Shawn Johnson.

Season 21 champ Bindi Irwin recently welcomed her first child, as did both season 17 contestant Brant Daugherty and season 19 contestant Sadie Robertson. Season 21 runner-up Nick Carter recently became a new parent for the third time, and so did season 17 contestant Christian Milian.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

