DWTS Alum’s Daughter Embraces Late Birthday Party Amid Cancer Battle

The daughter of a former “Dancing with the Stars” guest judge just had a happy celebration for her birthday with her loved ones. For Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, however, the party did not happen on her big day.

Because Isabella had been undergoing cancer treatments, the celebration came months later.

Here’s what you need to know:

Isabella Strahan Made Cupcakes for a Belated Birthday Celebration

On May 28, Isabella posted a new video on her YouTube channel titled “Birthday Cupcakes and Happy Belated Birthday to Me.” The video followed along as Isabella and a friend baked cupcakes and frosted them, with plenty of giggles incorporated along the way.

Michael and Isabella’s twin sister, Sophia, were also in the kitchen. After frosting the cupcakes, the twins held cupcakes with lit candles as the small group sang “Happy Birthday” to them.

As People noted, the twins’ birthday is actually in October. Unfortunately, Isabella was in no condition to embrace a celebration for her 19th birthday then.

She noted in her video she was “unconscious” on the day of her birthday, and she included a clip showing the situation as it was in October. She had just gone through emergency surgery in October after doctors found a large malignant tumor in her brain.

On the day of her actual birthday, the family decorated the hospital room. Unfortunately, the video showed that Isabella couldn’t enjoy any of it.

Fans Sent the Teen Lots of Love & Support

Even though this birthday celebration came months late, Isabella still had a blast. As the teens finished singing, Michael swooped up behind them and hugged them both.

Supporters across the Internet shared well-wishes for Isabella after seeing her belated birthday celebration video.

One Instagram user wrote, “May ALL your dreams come true!!”

“This baby deserves health and to be with her friends. Cancer is bullsh*t,” read a comment elsewhere on Instagram.

Another note read, “I hope she knows, it will (could) get better. I had about a year of memory loss after my chemotherapy treatment for cancer. I still have small memory struggles, but it’s slowly improving. The biggest hugs to her, as this rare side effect can be ever so frightening. ❤️🙏🏼❤️”

Someone else added, “Hang in there, we are all here to send positive thoughts your way! God bless and help you continue to help you heal!❤️🤗”

Strahan Has Been Through a Lot Over the Past Few Months

In a recent update, Isabella opened up about some of the side effects she has been experiencing. The combination of medications she has needed throughout her rounds of chemotherapy has led to memory loss.

While she has done her best to keep a sense of humor about it all, she has found it a struggle, too. As People shared, since her October 2023 diagnosis, Isabella has endured three brain surgeries, radiation, and three rounds of chemotherapy.

The teen still faces another round of chemotherapy and hopes to have the treatments behind her shortly. She admitted, though, that she’s “kind of scared” about what things will be like after she’s done.

“I feel like there’s always gonna be another treatment or something I have to do. But that’s a later problem. Otherwise, I’m doing good,” she explained.