DWTS Cast Member Has Update Months After Devastating News

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” guest judge Michael Strahan has a lot to be thankful for. His daughter, Isabella Strahan, is cancer-free eight months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“Everything was clear. Cancer-free and everything is great. I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October,” Isabella Strahan said in a YouTube video uploaded on July 18.

The 19-year-old has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for the past few months in an effort to kill the cancer cells that were associated with a tumor that doctors found in her brain.

“I miss my doctors already and everyone who’s helped me because they’re all so nice. I feel like I’m just saddened today knowing that I wasn’t gonna be going back for a while because I love them so much. So, that was my last hospital vlog until October,” Isabella Strahan said.

The teen had a large medulloblastoma in her cerebellum. This type of tumor is “fast growing and can spread to other areas of your brain and spinal cord,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

Fans Showed Their Support for Isabella Strahan in the Comments Section of Her July 18 YouTube Vlog

Shortly after Isabella Strahan shared the good news about her health, dozens of comments popped up on YouTube. Fans who have been following her journey from the beginning.

“Isabella, you deserve a good cry kiddo. I’m a Paramedic and I know how much IVs can hurt some people, but my friend, you are such an inspiration. I’m SO happy for you to have clear scans! Enjoy the rest of your Summer!!” one person wrote.

“Praise the Lord that your MRI showed that you’re cancer free! Thank you so much for sharing your treatments and experiences,” someone else said.

“Your journey has been tough because god has greater blessings for you and now you have an inspirational story to share with someone who is just beginning this road. You are beautiful, strong and a gift to us all. Thank you for sharing,” a third comment read.

“Praise God for answering the prayers of the righteous. My heart is full of joy for you, your family and your entire village. Thanking the Lord with you for your entire medical team. Blessings to you, as you work on building muscle and strength. Congratulations on being Cancer free!! Don’t forget to check in to let us know how your doing,” another fan added.

Michael Strahan Celebrated the Day His Daughter Finished Chemotherapy

Isabella Strahan underwent emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai to remove her tumor. She was then slated to start chemotherapy in February 2024.

Throughout the duration of her treatment, the teen decided that she wanted to start a vlog. In her videos, she kept people informed about what she’d been experiencing and how she’d been feeling. There were times that she cried openly, whether she was scared or in pain, and other times where she’d be having a good day and had a bright smile on her face.

In June 2024, she announced that her chemo treatments were over. Her dad was elated.

“@isabellastrahan you are a SUPERWOMAN! Ringing that bell finishing chemo and on your way,” Michael Strahan captioned an Instagram post on June 16. “You continue to fight with a smile on your face, strength, and determination. I am one proud Dad! Love you, Bella,” he added.

