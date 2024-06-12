DWTS Alum’s Family Celebrates Major Milestone During Difficult Medical Journey

The family of a season 32 guest judge from “Dancing with the Stars” is celebrating after achieving a major accomplishment. Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella Strahan has been going through chemotherapy for several months after being diagnosed with cancer. Now, chemotherapy is finished, and she is thrilled.

Here’s what you need to know:

Isabella Strahan Finished Chemotherapy

On June 8, Isabella shared exciting news via a post on her TikTok page. “Just finished chemo,” she wrote in text over the short video.

The brief clip showed Isabella with her twin sister, Sophia Strahan, doing a short dance. It appeared the ladies were at the medical facility where Isabella had been doing her chemotherapy treatments.

Isabella wore a gold paper crown and held a face mask in one hand. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Did it.”

As E! Online noted, Isabella has been going through chemotherapy to treat medulloblastoma. As the Mayo Clinic shares, medulloblastoma is a “cancerous brain tumor that starts in the lower back part of the brain,” which is the cerebellum.

The cerebellum is connected to a person’s movement, balance, and muscle coordination. Medulloblastoma is a rare type of cancer and usually occurs in children.

Isabella’s TikTok post received over 2,650 comments, almost 1,000 “likes” and 604,000 views. Supporters flooded the comments section of Isabella’s post with notes of congratulations.

One supporter wrote, “That’s right Queen!!! 🙌🎉🎉🎉🥰🥰🥰 Yes!!! Sending love your way!!!!”

Another commented, “Love your positive attitude! I know it’s not easy! Hugs!”

Someone else added, “Congrats! Bet you glad that’s done! Feel better soon and ENJOY yourself!”

She Cried Happy Tears When She Learned She’d Be Finished With Chemo After 4 Rounds

In April, Isabella shared an update on the plans for her chemotherapy treatments via her YouTube channel. She titled the video “Happy tears and the best SURPRISES!!”

She explained her doctor had just called her and told her she only needed to do two more rounds of chemotherapy, for a total of four. Initially, the plan was for Isabella to do six rounds of chemo.

Isabella cried as she shared the update, but she noted they were happy tears. “Today’s a great day even though I kind of feel really horrible,” she declared.

Isabella and her father talked with ABC News correspondent Robin Roberts in January about the cancer diagnosis. Doctors diagnosed Isabella with cancer after finding the malignant brain tumor in October 2023.

“I didn’t notice anything was off till probably like October 1,” Isabella explained. She continued, “That’s when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn’t walk straight.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” guest judge said, “I literally think that in a lot of ways, I’m the luckiest man in the world because I’ve got an amazing daughter.

Michael added, “I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this.”

Since the initial diagnosis, Isabella has endured several brain surgeries. The first one took place the day before her 19th birthday.

The 19-year-old just celebrated her birthday with a friend and her family in late May, and she shared a glimpse into the fun in a YouTube video.