DWTS Cast Member Shares First Post Following Son’s Unexpected Death

A former “Dancing With the Stars” cast member has returned to Instagram to send a message to fans six weeks after his son died.

On July 23, 2022, Jack Wagner, who competed on season 14 of DWTS, shared a video of himself at the airport getting ready to fly to Vancouver.

“Thank you all for the love and kindness that you’ve sent,” Wagner said. “I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me,” he added.

The message comes after Wagner lost his son Harrison, who died on June 6, 2022. His body was found in a parking lot in North Hollywood, California, at the time, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s case report.

Wagner Is Grateful for Fans’ Support

In his first Instagram post since May 22, 2022, Wagner took a moment to thank those who have sent their condolences, love, and support during this challenging time.

“Thank you all so much for the love & support you’ve sent me, it’s helped me more than you’ll ever know,” he wrote in the caption. He also said that he was “excited” to get back to work.

The comments section of the post quickly filled up with additional messages of love and support for Wagner.

“You and your family continue to be in my thoughts and prayers. Have a good flight and we can’t wait to see those BTS goodies! Cheers to S10! So glad you’re our Bill Avery,” one person wrote.

“We love you so much! Happy to see you ☺️ and even more excited about season 10 filming because you are the KING of #BTS,” someone else added.

“This is everything! So very glad you’re on your way to Hope Valley! Safe travel’s! Will be watching for your great BTS photos and videos!! Can’t wait for Season 10!!” echoed a third Instagram user.

“I’m glad you were able to feel our love and support. Thinking of you all,” said a fourth.

Harrison ‘Lost His Battle With Addiction’

Although the Wagner family did not release a statement following Harrison’s death, a scholarship fund set up in his name provided the public with some additional details surrounding what happened. In addition to the family shared they are “heartbroken,” Harrison’s cause of death was also revealed.

According to the description of the fund, set up at the New Life House Recovery Community, the 27-year-old “lost his battle with addiction.”

“The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner. Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply,” the New Life House website reads.

“We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it,” the description continues.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

