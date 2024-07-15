DWTS Stars Mourn Former Contestant’s Sudden Death

“Dancing with the Stars” fans and colleagues alike were shocked to learn about the sudden death of former contestant Jacoby Jones.

As NBC Sports shared on July 14, the former NFL football player and DWTS contestant died at his home on Sunday at the age of 40.

According to NBC Sports, the star’s family released a statement confirming Jones’ death. “We are deeply saddened to share that Jacoby Jones, a beloved former Ravens football player from New Orleans and a proud graduate of a historically Black college has passed away at the age of 40.”

The family’s statement asked for prayers for Jones’ son, Little Jacoby, and his mother, Emily.

In the hours after news of Jones’ death emerged, both “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy and retired pro Cheryl Burke shared touching tributes to the former contestant on their Instagram pages.

Val Chmerkovskiy Became Friends With Jacoby Jones off the Dance Floor

Chmerkovskiy posted a video on Instagram of Jones and his “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Karina Smirnoff, dancing during their season. “Rest in peace my friend.”

He explained he had received a text Sunday morning regarding Jones’ death and it “broke my heart.”

“Sending my condolences to Ms Emily and the entire Nola and Houston community for whom he’s done so much,” Chmerkovskiy shared.

He continued, “I will always be grateful for our friendship beyond the dancefloor or the football field.” The “Dancing with the Stars” pro added, “Thank you for bringing me into your home, to the cookout, to your charity events, I will miss you.”

Chmerkovskiy finished his caption by writing of Jones: “Shining light, always making people laugh around him, always showing love and giving back.”

Several others from the “Dancing with the Stars” family “liked” Chmerkovskiy’s post to show their support. Sasha Farber, Amanda Kloots, Candace Cameron Bure, and his brother Maks were among those sending support.

A fan commented, “He is one of the best contestants on the show. He had a lot of passion on the floor. May he rest in peace!”

“He was full of life!! MY fave of that season.. Rest Well Jacoby,” another fan remarked.

Cheryl Burke Reflected on ‘Unforgettable Moments’ With Jones

Retired “Dancing with the Stars” pro Burke shared a post on Instagram about Jones’ death, too. She performed a trio dance with Jones and Smirnoff during the competition and shared a video of that along with a touching caption.

“Absolutely devastated by the loss of my dear friend and fellow #dwts c0-star, Jacoby Jones, who passed away in his sleep early this morning,” Burke wrote.

She continued, “While we weren’t dance partners, I had the honor of sharing unforgettable moments with him, from being part of his trio dance to supporting his cherished foundation.”

Burke added, “My heart aches for Jacoby and his family. My prayers are with you all. Rest in peace, Jacoby. You will be deeply missed.”

Catherine Giudici, who married “The Bachelor” Sean Lowe, commented, “💔💔💔 he was a force.” As the Hollywood Reporter noted, Lowe was a contestant on season 16 of “Dancing with the Stars” along with Jones.

During season 16, Jones and Smirnoff finished in third place. Zendaya and Chmerkovskiy took second place, while Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough took home the mirrorball trophy.

Entertainer Vivica A. Fox also commented on Burke’s post. “#GONETOOSOON #RESTINPARADISE 🙏🏾🫅🏾🙏🏾”

“So heartbroken 💔😢 to hear this. And also Rest In Peace, Shannen Doherty. Sending prayers to their families and friends and loved ones, 😢🙏🌹” commented a fan.

As that fan noted, former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Shannen Doherty died on July 14 as well.