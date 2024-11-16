DWTS Alum Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Revealing Life-Changing Diagnosis

A fan-favorite alum from “Dancing with the Stars” stepped out on the red carpet for the first time since going public with his scary medical diagnosis. Season 28 DWTS contestant James Van Der Beek appeared at a movie premiere on November 14, shared Us Weekly.

On November 8, Van Der Beek revealed via People he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

James Van Der Beek Attended the Premiere of His Upcoming Release, ‘Sidelined: The QB and Me’

Van Der Beek’s night out was to attend the premiere of his upcoming film, “Sidelined: The QB and Me.” The film’s IMDb page describes the movie plot as one where “A headstrong dancer and a cocky quarterback fight against their feelings for each other as their post-grad future threatens to keep them apart.”

Siena Agudong of “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn” and “No Good Nick” portrays dancer Dallas Bryan in the film. According to Deadline, social media star Noah Beck plays football player Drayton Lahey, and Van Derk Beek portrays Drayton’s father, Leroy Lahey.

The film debuts exclusively on Tubi on November 29, noted Just Jared.

Page Six shared that the premiere event was held in Beverly Hills, California at the London West Hollywood. It doesn’t appear that Van Der Beek spoke with the press during the event.

On November 11, People shared more from Van Der Beek, 47, and his cancer diagnosis. The actor and “Dancing with the Stars” alum revealed his cancer was diagnosed as stage 3, and he was diagnosed at the age of 46.

“I’ve been dealing with this pretty much in secret for a while, and in the past, I’ve found it helpful and cathartic to share things publicly,” he told the media outlet.

Van Der Beek has not shared specifics regarding his treatments. He noted, “If you’ve heard about it, I’ve probably touched on it.”

He also declined to tell the media outlet about where he is at in terms of recovery or remission. The actor simply noted he was feeling good.

“I’m very cautiously optimistic. I’m in a place of healing, my energy levels are great.”

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum added, “When I’ve been out of the woods completely for what feels like a responsible amount of time, I’ll circle back and let you know.” He noted, “I have a lot to live for.”

Van Der Beek’s Family Added a 6th Child Since His DWTS Days

Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, have six children, ages 3 to 14. As “Dancing with the Stars” fans may remember, the couple navigated a heartbreaking miscarriage as he competed on the show.

In August 2022, Van Der Beek took to Instagram to reflect on the loss. He shared one photo he noted was taken in December 2019, and another from August 2022.

“Pic #1 we had just lost a baby 18 weeks into pregnancy and almost lost @vanderkimberly in the process,” he wrote.

He continued, “I had a collaboration going south, rapidly. And I’d just been booted off a reality dancing competition I’d been favored to win. (I feel like three out of those four are fairly relatable).”

After all that happened, Van Der Beek explained, the family rented a recreational vehicle and “headed north” with “No real plan.”

Then, less than three years later, the family returned to the same spot with their youngest family member, Jeremiah.