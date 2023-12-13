DWTS Season 32 Alum’s Dad Seen in Shocking New Photo

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jamie Lynn Spears‘ dad is quite ill. In early December 2023, Page Six reported that Jamie Spears had his leg amputated following an infection.

“He had a knee replacement [surgery] and got a terrible infection from it,” a source told the outlet. On December 12, 2023, Page Six posted a photo of the senior Spears, seen out in public for the first time since his surgery. He was seen getting out of a car and into a wheelchair “at a warehouse in Kentucky.”

Two months prior, People magazine reported that Jamie Spears had been hospitalized for a “bacterial infection.” After spending an unknown amount of time at the hospital, he was released and referred to an outpatient center to continue treatment.

None of Jamie Spears’ three kids — Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears, or Bryan Spears, have spoken out about their dad’s recent health issues.

Heavy attempted to reach out to a rep for Jamie Spears for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jamie Spears Is Said to Not Be Doing Well Following the Procedure

According to a report from TMZ, Jamie Spears isn’t doing well following the amputation. Although details have been sparse, sources tell the outlet that the situation is very serious.

The outlet also reported that Britney Spears is strongly considering reuniting with her father as he goes through this latest health battle. However, it’s unclear if that’s actually true. A source previously told Page Six that the “Womanizer” singer didn’t have any plans to make amends with her dad.

“Britney is on a healing journey, but a reconciliation with Jamie is not in the cards,” a source told the outlet in August 2023. The pop star made headlines in early December 2023 after she reunited with her mother, Lynne Spears, on her 42nd birthday.

“Her mom does love her. There is no doubt about that. Britney can be very stubborn,” a source told People magazine. “Lynne is really making an effort to be in Britney’s life. Britney likes spending time with her. They have a complicated relationship, but it seems they both need each other,” the source added.

Jamie Spears Could Have Had Sepsis

Generally speaking, it’s not all that uncommon for a patient with a very bad bacterial infection to need an amputation. According to the Sepsis Alliance, bacterial infections become particularly dangerous when they enter the blood stream.

“When someone has sepsis, the clotting mechanism works overtime. As nutrients cannot get to the tissues in the fingers, hands, arms, toes, feet, and legs, the tissues begin to die and can cause gangrene,” the website reads.

“At first, the skin may look mottled, bluish purple, and then black. This dead tissue must be removed because it can cause infection to spread. If the gangrenous area is small enough, a surgeon may be able to remove just enough to stop the spread. However, if the damage is extensive, an amputation may be needed,” the explanation continues.

Jamie Lynn Spears appeared on the season 32 finale for “Dancing With the Stars,” reuniting with pro Alan Bersten after being eliminated from the show on week two. She didn’t make mention of her father, however.

The youngest Spears sibling joined the cast of “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here” following her time in the ballroom, but bowed out of the competition for undisclosed “medical reasons.” It’s unknown if those reasons were personal or if they had anything to do with her dad. Heavy previously reached out to a rep for Jamie Lynn Spears for comment.

READ NEXT: Former DWTS Pro Moves on Following Husband’s Death