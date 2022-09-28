DWTS Alum Recalls Being Cheated on While Pregnant

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Jana Kramer is not happy with Adam Levine’s apology amid his alleged affair with an Instagram Model.

Instagram model Sumner Stroh took to TikTok to confess that she and Levine had an affair. She did not give exact dates, though she claims that the singer was married to Behati Prinsloo, his current wife, at the time. The most recent contact between the two, according to Stroh, was in June 2022.

“Embarrassed I was involved with a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect,” she posted on TikTok alongside her video, which appears to show Instagram DM’s from the Maroon 5 frontman telling her she’s “hot.”

Levine later apologized for crossing a line, though said no affair took place.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 20. “I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate, I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He also said that his wife and his family were all he cared about and he took “full responsibility.”

Kramer Called Levine’s Apology ‘Triggering’

Kramer, 38, spoke during an episode of her “Whine Down” podcast about the allegations against Levine and why she wasn’t a fan of his apology.

“I was pregnant when my ex [Mike Caussin] cheated,” she shared during her podcast. “To hear those words – ‘My wife and my family is all I care about in this world.’ That was always my big issue in my marriage. How am I? How? When? Before or after when you said ‘You’re the hottest girl in the world’ to some other woman.”

She added that his apology was “eerily similar” to the apologies that have been issued by NBA player Tristan Thompson when he cheated on his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian multiple times.

Kramer said that she was upset Levine said he didn’t have an affair when, even if he never physically interacted with the women who came forward, “You are telling this woman how beautiful she is and how sexy she is, like that’s A) hurtful, and that’s an emotional – that’s still cheating.”

Kramer Has Been Working Through ‘Really Hard Things’ in Therapy

Kramer took to Instagram to share an activity she participated in with her therapist to help her through some hard times.

“My therapist had pieces of chalk and a hammer. She said the chalk was all the really hard things I’ve gone through. Abuse, divorce, heartache, etc.,” she wrote. “She asked me to smash the chalk to which I did…some a little harder than others. She then said to start painting with the chalk on the canvas and use the paint on the right to represent the new.”

She said she painted with the colors leftover.

“The reality is some things will never leave you and will leave a giant scar but it doesn’t have to define you or hold you back,” she wrote. “Whatever journey you are on, just know it’s a season and some seasons are harder than others.”

Kramer and Caussin split in 2021. They share two children, Jolie and Jace.