DWTS Alum Shares Pregnancy Gender Reveal

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant recently surprised fans when she shared she was pregnant with another child. Jana Kramer already has two children, Jolie and Jace, with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin. She recently revealed her new romance with Allan Russell, and soon after that, announced her engagement. Just a couple of weeks or so later, the season 23 “DWTS” dancer announced a pregnancy as well. Will Kramer and Russell be welcoming a boy or a girl when their first child together arrives? She recently provided an answer!

Here’s what you need to know:

Jana Kramer & Allan Russell Are Expecting a Boy

On June 26, Kramer shared photos of the gender reveal on her Instagram page. “It’s a BOY” read the caption, and the first photo showed blue confetti in the air. Both Jolie and Jace were there, as was Russell. Additional photos showed Russell and Kramer sharing a kiss while showing off her baby bump, and the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant also included a picture of her with a handful of her close friends.

“This is so exciting! Congratulations,” gushed “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry.

“Our little royal baby boy! I can’t wait to love you way too much little man,” added Kristen Brust, wife of LOCASH’s Preston Brust and a friend of Kramer’s.

Jessie James Decker added an enthusiastic “Yayyyyyyyyyyyyy” along with a lengthy string of emoji, and former “Bachelor” and “Married at First Sight” star Jamie Otis commented, “CONGRATS!! You and Jolie are officially outnumbered in the best way possible!”

Other “Dancing with the Stars” contestants like Amanda Kloots and Chrishell Stause gushed over Kramer’s gender reveal as well.

Kramer & Russell Learned the Gender Together

In the June 25 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer shared some additional details about the pregnancy. She detailed, “We did the early blood work to check all the stuff and check the gender, and then I had a scan.” The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant added, “I had to go check on that fibroid when I was in Los Angeles filming, and we did the anatomy scan.” While the medical team was able to easily determine Kramer was expecting a boy, she did not immediately know. She had them put the baby’s gender into a sealed envelope, and then she had to decide when to open it.

“I got the paperwork and Allan was in England with his kid,” Kramer shared, noting she did not know the gender at that point. She thought about opening the envelope before Russell returned to Nashville, but she ultimately decided to wait until they could open the envelope together in person. “He comes back, and we open it together. On the bottom, it said ‘boy,’ and I was so shocked.” Kramer admitted she “was convinced it was a girl.”

The entertainer explained they did the gender reveal for Jolie and Jace, and added, “The kids are super excited. I wanted another girl, I never had a sister so I kind of wanted Jolie to have a sister, but I think with Jace’s age and then having a boy, they’ll be good growing up together.” She also shared that Jolie is eager to “boss around the boys.” Kramer and Russell do have a name they’re “trying on” for now, but they have not settled on it for certain quite yet. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant said she is due on her 40th birthday, but added she has a scheduled cesarean section that is a week and a half before her due date.