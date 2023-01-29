DWTS Alum Makes Major Life Change After Heartbreaking Divorce

Former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Jana Kramer is making a big move a little more than a year after she and ex-husband Mike Caussin split.

The mom-of-two revealed that she and her kids are getting ready to move out of the home where they all once lived as a family of four.

“A new chapter is coming. Our sacred space. Last summer I remember sitting in my living room and having a tug at my heart that I needed to part ways with the house we built,” she captioned an Instagram post on January 16, 2023.

Kramer went on to say that no matter what she tried to make her old home feel “new,” it still held “memories” that she did “not want to see of feel.” Now, she is sharing a bit about her decision to move on.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jana Kramer Purchased a Lot & Is Building a Home

Kramer shared photos of an empty lot that she visited with her two kids, Jolie, 6, and Jace, 4.

“After hours and many days sitting on top of the hill and asking for clarity and signs, and talking to the kids about it, we bought the lot,” her caption read. She added that she’s been including her kids whenever she can to help make this new place their own.

“I can’t wait for this new sacred space of new beginnings that will be filled with love, and FAMILY,” she wrote.

On the January 16, 2023, episode of the “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer talked a bit more about her new home. Kramer hasn’t sold her old home just yet, but said that she made the decision that she needed to move in September 2022.

“I just want new memories and fresh beginnings,” Kramer said. She said she didn’t tell a lot of people because she needed some time to “process” the decision. Now, however, she’s ready to move on, and while she admits it’s “scary,” she is hopeful that this new beginning will be exactly what she needs.

Jana Kramer Has Moved on Romantically as Well

Kramer is not only building a new home but she has also found herself a new guy, too. On the January 9, 2023, episode of the “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer revealed that she’s in a relationship with an athlete who lives overseas.

“I don’t know if this is my forever person. I’m going to embrace it. I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what, I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way,” she said.

Kramer and her beau are doing the long distance thing and making it work for the time being.

“This just feels different,” she said on her podcast. “We’re trying not to go more than three weeks that seeing each other. …It’s gonna be tough. I’ve never done long-distance. But again, I’m just enjoying being happy,” she added.

Kramer isn’t quite ready to go public with the relationship just yet.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Thanks Fans for Their Prayers Amid Sudden Loss