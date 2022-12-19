DWTS Alum on ‘Dreaded’ Christmas Morning Without Children Amid Divorce

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and “One Tree Hill” star Jana Kramer had to change her usual holiday traditions because she’ll be without her children for the first time in years up until Christmas day.

On her second account “All In Moms,” Kramer uploaded a teary-eyed selfie and wrote a long message about her feelings around Christmas Eve and morning without her children.

“I had dreaded this holiday since I signed the divorce papers and I’ve been extra extra hopeful and happy about making it our own this year and doing Christmas the next day and being SUPER positive but as I said goodbye to the kids for the holiday break knowing I won’t get them back till Christmas, yea, that hurt and the reality set in,” Kramer wrote.

She shared that she’s sad she won’t hear their feet on the stairs on Christmas morning.

“Yea, this is the first year so yes, that’s hard. And feels unfair,” she continued. “And although I will continue to be hopeful and stay positive, it still hurts. And it’s okay to feel both.”

The star said she was going to “cry it out and then go for a run,” adding that she knows she’s not alone in feeling that way.

Kramer ‘Speed Dated’ Christmas With her Children

Kramer opened up on Instagram about making the most of the holiday season with her kids.

“We speed dated Christmas time hard this year to make sure we got it all in,” Kramer wrote in an Instagram video. “All the memories and the smiles that were had makes this momma heart smile. To see my kids so happy and all the time we enjoyed together was amazing, but yea saying bye today was hard.”

She added, “To all the mommas that don’t have their babies Christmas Eve night and Christmas morning and don’t want to feel alone in this, head to @allinmoms cause what I shared might help because you’re not alone.”

Kramer Is Heading on a Vacation

Instead of staying at home alone for the holidays, Kramer said in a now-expired Instagram Q&A that she’s headed out on vacation.

“I’m going somewhere because I don’t have the kids for a week,” she told her fans. “So, I’ll come back from that vacation Christmas Eve. But I’m just gonna pretend like it’s a normal regular day and not Christmas Eve because it’s gonna make me sad.”

She added that she will have her children on Christmas day, but she’s going to treat it as though it’s Christmas Eve.

“I’d rather be excited with them than be super sad on Christmas Eve not having them,” she shared. “I was dreading this holiday. I always knew that this one … was going to be extremely hard.”

She also shared a video of her plane taking off, writing, “Let the adventure begin.”

Kramer opened up about her mental health on her podcast, “Whine Down” on Monday, December 12, and she shared that she’s off anxiety medication for the first time in 18 years. The change came after her divorce, she said during the podcast.

“Post getting divorced, I have not had a panic attack,” she shared. “It’s like when you release the negative or the triggers from the past or something that may remind you of it. That was still in my body.”

She added, “I am officially a month and a week off anxiety meds. I have not had an anxiety attack yet.”