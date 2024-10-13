DWTS Alum Removes Video of Daughter After Harsh Feedback

Season 23 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jana Kramer deleted a video from her Instagram feed after getting some negative feedback.

The country music singer shared footage of her 8-year-old daughter Jolie dancing at home. The youngster was in a sports bra. Kramer felt as though she needed to remove the video due to some comments from people who felt as though Jolie was being exploited.

“I forget how sick this world is and how sexualized kids are. Jolie came down the stairs that morning in her sports bra and said ‘alright momma l’m ready to workout’ (she likes to hang in gym / do kid yoga while I workout sometimes). After that, the kiddos and Roman love to dance so I was like we should do this fun dance. Again not even seeing an issue,” Kramer wrote on her Instagram Stories on October 7.

“Now I would never let her go to a store in just a sports bra, and though this video was filmed in our home I still shared it to 2 mill,” she continued. Kramer explained that some people started questioning Jolie’s outfit.

Kramer shares Jolie and her son, Jace, with ex-husband, Mike Caussin. She’s also mom to 10-month-old son Roman, with husband Allan Russell.

Social Media Users Reacted to the Video Jana Kramer Posted & Deleted on Reddit

Shortly after the video popped up on social media, some people took to Reddit to react. After Kramer took the video down, new threads popped up.

“I don’t think she expected the backlash from a lot of people. It was overly sexualizing her extremely minor daughter in not just a sports bra but the tiniest one I’ve ever seen and it was practically see through. She is on another level of sick now,” read one comment about the video.

“Honestly, I hope Mike ripped her a new one. She isn’t a freakin child. Jana should know the dangers, especially considering she overshares EVERYTHING and people can walk up to her damn front door. If I were Mike I would take her to court so quick her head would spin,” someone else wrote.

“She still has her comments limited so the fact that some of her minions were calling her out for being inappropriate must’ve hurt her ego. I also think Mike might’ve said something because he weirdly lurks her IG,” a third Redditor added.

Jana Kramer Said Her Kids ‘Love’ When She Shares Them on Social Media

Kramer said that she loves sharing her “family over insta” and that her kids “love it too.” However, she realizes that there’s a line that needs to be drawn. When speaking about her youngest child, she admitted that she refrained from sharing a video of his first steps because he wasn’t wearing clothes.

“He actually took his first steps last week but he wasn’t wearing a diaper so I knew not to post that and understand some of the risks but I do believe there is a balance in it all no matter how messed up this world can be at times. But I also see how l can do better at times to protect,” she said on her Instagram Stories.

Kramer added that her daughter asked about the fun TikTok video they had made and was disappointed that her mom took it down. However, Kramer offered to make another one and they did just that. This time around, Jolie was wearing a T-shirt in the video posted online.

“Jolie asked to see original this morning and I told her I took it down after some convos. She was sad, I explained why, and I said we can redo…and she said yay,” Kramer explained.

The feedback on the new video is far more positive.

