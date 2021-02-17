Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Hits Back at People Telling Them to Get Divorced

Former Dancing With the Stars contestant, actress and country music star Jana Kramer hit back at people telling her that she should divorce her husband.

Kramer took to social media to clap back at trolls after an article about her not fully trusting her husband made the rounds and was shared by Perez Hilton with the caption, “Just get divorced already!”

When You don’t know the ins and out about addiction and the work we continue to do you shouldn’t speak on it.. We are open because we are helping people do the work to become stronger just like we have. So no thanks. Not gonna divorce a good man. https://t.co/PmwUk45TeK — Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) February 16, 2021

“When You don’t know the ins and out about addiction and the work we continue to do you shouldn’t speak on it…” Kramer wrote. “We are open because we are helping people do the work to become stronger just like we have. So no thanks. Not gonna divorce a good man.”

Kramer Says She Is Not Getting Divorced

Apparently everyone has a picture perfect relationship. SMH. — Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) February 16, 2021

Kramer continued her speaking out about her relationship, adding “Apparently everyone has a picture perfect relationship. SMH.”

The whole debacle started based on an Us Weekly interview with Kramer where she said she doesn’t always trust her husband.

“I trust him today,” she told the outlet at the time. “He’s showing up today. He’s showing up as a father, he’s showing up as a husband, and he’s living it with integrity. And I had to do my work to continue to trust him the next day after that. And to continue to see his growth and our growth together. I do trust my husband. Can [I say] 100%? I don’t know if I can say that.”

According to Us Weekly, Kramer’s husband cheated on her in 2016 with multiple women. He has since been through a program where he got treatment for sex addiction, the outlet reported.

Kramer Told Followers She Loves Her Husband

It takes a lot of hard work to dive in and do therapy to see the good bad and ugly of yourself and your partner. Fight the good fight. You will be stronger. So will your marriage. So will YOU — Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) February 16, 2021

Kramer shared more information about her relationship with social media following the Perez Hilton tweet.

“It takes a lot of hard work to dive in and do therapy to see the good bad and ugly of yourself and your partner. Fight the good fight. You will be stronger. So will your marriage. So will you,” she tweeted.

The star added, “It takes too much of my time to defend to those that don’t listen every week and that don’t know us. But telling someone to divorce is just wrong. They will never understand. But guess what. That’s okay. Just makes me want to continue to fight harder and love deeper.”

In their book, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully, the couple talks about their relationship.

Kramer writes that she was “so lost” when Caussin went to rehab and Dancing With the Stars saved her.

“I was scared, lonely, angry, and quite frankly all over the damn place,” she wrote, adding, “Then I joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars. It was the perfect opportunity to do my own thing and have a much-needed distraction. But I was in an all-out war with my emotions.”

Kramer shared in the book that she had some “flirts and flings” while the two were separated.

According to E! News, Kramer hesitated to put her infidelity in the book because she “never truly thought [she] did anything wrong.”

“Correction. I knew it was wrong; I just didn’t want to be the bad guy. I justified my actions in my mind just as I suppose Mike had done all along too,” Kramer said.

