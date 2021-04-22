‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Files For Divorce

Former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant and country music singer Jana Kramer announced that she has filed for divorce after a six-year marriage with her husband Mike Caussin.

In an Instagram post, Kramer wrote, “‘It’s time,’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality.”

“I’ve fought y’all,” she added. “I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. ‘It’s Time’.”

Kramer and Caussin Formerly Went Through a Cheating Scandal

Kramer continued explaining what happened to her marriage in the post.

“Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding,” she shared. “I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful.”

She concluded, “I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone.”

A source later confirmed to E! Online that Kramer had filed for divorce.

“Mike broke her trust yet again,” a source told E!. “He had so many chances to make this right and she tried and tried, but she was really left with no choice.”

The couple shares two children, Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2.

According to Us Weekly, Kramer’s husband cheated on her in 2016 with multiple women. He has since been through a program where he got treatment for sex addiction, the outlet reported.

Kramer Defended Her Marriage to Fans Just Months Before Filing For Divorce

In February 2021, Kramer took to social media to clap back at trolls after an article about her not fully trusting her husband made the rounds and was shared by Perez Hilton with the caption, “Just get divorced already!”

When You don’t know the ins and out about addiction and the work we continue to do you shouldn’t speak on it.. We are open because we are helping people do the work to become stronger just like we have. So no thanks. Not gonna divorce a good man. https://t.co/PmwUk45TeK — Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) February 16, 2021

“When You don’t know the ins and out about addiction and the work we continue to do you shouldn’t speak on it…” Kramer wrote. “We are open because we are helping people do the work to become stronger just like we have. So no thanks. Not gonna divorce a good man.”

The whole debacle started based on an Us Weekly interview with Kramer where she said she doesn’t always trust her husband.

“I trust him today,” she told the outlet at the time. “He’s showing up today. He’s showing up as a father, he’s showing up as a husband, and he’s living it with integrity. And I had to do my work to continue to trust him the next day after that. And to continue to see his growth and our growth together. I do trust my husband. Can [I say] 100%? I don’t know if I can say that.”

