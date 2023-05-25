DWTS Alum Shocks Fans With Huge Announcement

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant has found love again after a difficult divorce, and she surprised fans with big news about her relationship with her current beau.

Jana Kramer danced with pro Gleb Savchenko during season 23 of “DWTS,” and the couple finished in fourth place. Kramer, who is also known as a country singer and veteran of “One Tree Hill,” was married to her ex-husband Mike Caussin from 2015 to 2021, and the two had two children together. Their marriage was quite rocky at times, as Caussin was repeatedly unfaithful and detailed he dealt with a sex addiction, per Us Weekly. Kramer also was previously married to actor Johnathon Schaech, for just 12 days. In addition, Kramer’s first marriage was to Michael Gambino, in 2004, and she has since opened up about the abuse she endured during her time with him. Now, however, it seems Kramer is confident she has found the person she is truly meant to be with for years to come.

In January, Kramer debuted her new boyfriend via her “Whine Down” podcast. At the time, she shared that she had met her beau on a dating app, and he lived in Scotland. “I don’t know if this is my forever person,” she admitted, but she was “going to embrace it.” The “Dancing with the Stars” alum might have been a little hesitant in the early days of that relationship, but now she has revealed she expects this relationship to go the distance.

Jana Kramer Is Engaged to Allan Russell

On May 25, Kramer revealed her engagement on both her Instagram page and via an episode of “Whine Down.” The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran did not share any context in her Instagram post, but it appeared her followers did not need any. Her caption included simply a black heart emoji, and the initial picture showed her wearing a large diamond engagement ring as she posed with her now-fiance, Allan Russell. On her podcast, Kramer started out by sharing a tease about having a secret. She explained, “So I’ve had a few things that I have been not talking about, because, you know, just want to do it when I’m ready,” and followed up by revealing she had an announcement to make.

Kramer detailed that she and Russell had been dating for 6 1/2 months, and he recently asked her to marry him. She was completely surprised by the proposal, but she did not hesitate to accept. The couple, along with her children, had taken a walk to check out the new house she has been building, and Russell popped the question while they were sitting outside the home, enjoying the view. Kramer added that while the proposal was a surprise, the couple had previously talked about a future together. “I know that he’s my person,” she detailed, and she noted that even before the engagement, she had even talked with Caussin about her expectation that she would be with Russell for the long haul.

Kramer Is in No Rush to Wed

Kramer also shared that when she talked to her ex-husband after the engagement, he told her, “Of all people, you deserve to have someone that loves and respects you… you deserve this more than anyone.” Caussin detailed he was happy for her, and Kramer added he had spent a fair amount of time with Russell already. As for when Russell and Kramer will get married, she detailed, “Maybe next year or the next year after that. No rush.” She admitted she knows she will get criticized for the engagement, but she believes she deserves to be happy. Her colleagues and Instagram followers were thrilled on her behalf, and they flooded her Instagram post with love.

“Congratulations! So happy for you guys!!!” shared her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Savchenko.

“Omg babe! Congratulations,” added former contestant Amanda Kloots.

Other reality television personalities such as “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry, “The Bachelorette” Ali Fedotowsky Manno, “Bachelor in Paradise” star Ashley Iaconetti, and Savannah Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best” also gushed over Kramer and her engagement. As Kramer predicted, there were some people who left critical comments. However, the majority of the notes seemed positive. Russell shared the engagement photos and news on his Instagram page too, and he wrote, “A forever with you just feels right and has done since the day I met you @kramergirl I’m proud to call you my fiance and cherish every minute we spend together.” He added, “I love you my little warrior xxx.”