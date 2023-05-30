DWTS Alum Shares Ex-Husband’s Surprising Reaction to Her Quick Engagement

Season 23 “Dancing With the Stars” semi-finalist Jana Kramer is engaged to Allan Russell.

On the May 25, 2023, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer talked a bit about how her ex-husband Mike Caussin found out that she got engaged — and shared his reaction.

“He already knew that [Allan]’s my partner or whatever, whether we get engaged or whatever,” she said. However, Kramer explained that she wasn’t the one to tell Caussin; The former couple’s 7-year-old daughter Jolie shared the news first.

“Jolie was FaceTiming him and she said, ‘Guess what, Daddy? Mommy’s engaged!’ And he’s like, ‘Ah, that’s nice,'” Kramer said on her podcast. “I would have liked to have told him but I’m also like, I don’t want Jolie to have to keep secrets from her dad. So then he was like, ‘Hey, can I talk to Mommy?’ And I was like, ‘Hello. Good day.’ And he was like, ‘Congratulations,'” she continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jana Kramer Filed for Divorce From Mike Caussin in April 2021

Kramer and Caussin got married in 2015 and split six years later. Over the course of their relationship, Kramer learned that Caussin had been unfaithful numerous times. Although she chose to forgive him at one point, their relationship didn’t last.

On April 21, 2021, Kramer shared a candid post announcing her decision to end the marriage. “I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kramer took some time to heal before jumping back into the dating world, eventually meeting Russell on a dating app, according to Us Weekly. The two dated for six months before Russell popped the question — and Caussin seemed genuinely happy for his ex-wife.

“He was like, ‘I’m really happy for you. Allan’s a great guy.’ And I’m just like, ‘Thank you.’ And then I started to cry because he was like, ‘Of all people you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you. And you deserve this after everything I put you through. You deserve this more than anyone.’ And it meant so much to me that he said that,” Kramer said on her podcast.

Jana Kramer Previously Talked to Mike Caussin About a Possible Engagement to Allan Russell

On May 25, 2023, Kramer shared some photos of her and Russell — and her new engagement ring. The country music singer captioned the post with a heart emoji and nothing more.

On a previous episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer said that Caussin had met Russell.

“He likes Allan, they’ve hung out. They’re at games and stuff together. Everything’s great. [Mike] had asked me, ‘Do you think you and Allan will get married?’ And I’m like, ‘We’ve definitely talked about it,'” she shared, according to Us Weekly.

Kramer’s marriage to Russell will mark her fourth time walking down the aisle. She was previously married to Michael Gambino in 2004 and Johnathon Schaech from 2010 to 2011.

