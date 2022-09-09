DWTS Alum Debating Legal Action Against Ex Over Company Name

Jana Kramer, country music singer and “Dancing With the Stars” alum, dated NFL player Jay Cutler from September 2021 until October of that year. In a new episode of her podcast, Kramer revealed she may be considering legal action against Cutler after she claims she named his company.

During an episode of her podcast, “Whine Down,” Kramer spoke about a situation, though she did not name anyone explicitly.

“When this person and I were hanging out, I named his beer company. … I named it. I have proof,” Kramer said during the episode. Then, she moved on to mention his ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, though, not by name. “Now, this person also got very angry that he named someone else’s business and wasn’t getting compensated. It’s not uncommon to be upset about that.”

Cutler’s beer company is named Gratis.

She went on to emphasize the word “Uncommon.” Cavallari’s company is named “Uncommon James.” She launched it when she was still married to Cutler, per Us Weekly.

Kramer Says She Helped Come Up With a Plan to Promote the Company

Not only did Kramer say she helped name the company without credit. She also said she came up with a plan on how to promote it.

“I even gave the whole, like, what it stands for, how you should promote it,” she claimed during the podcast. “And then he would send me, ‘What is this design?’ I was like, ‘This design looks great.’ So then I get a call from Decker — Jessie James [Decker] because I still told her. And she goes, ‘Oh, it’s out.’ And I go, ‘He did not use the name?’ Oh, and the same design! And my promo for it!”

The singer said that she is not “asking for a check” from the football player, but she does wish that he would have told her that his product was coming out.

“He could have at least emailed,” she said. “Here’s my beef, email and say, ‘You know what? Thank you for the name. We’re going forward with it. And I appreciate it.”

She said that’s “all I wanted.”

Then, she asked her friends, “Could I actually pursue financial compensation?”

Kramer Says She Has Proof She Named the Company

Later in the podcast, Kramer shared that she has proof of her contributions to the company.

“I have text proof between him and his partner,” she said. “I’m not going to go after money. Like, although, because again, I was in this very bridf dating stint with this person. … But then my thing is like, ‘Then why were you so upset about the other person’s business that you named?’ So it’s a little bit of hypocrisy on his side.”

According to Us Weekly, when Cutler and his ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, split up, the two did fight over her “Uncommon James” brand name. The couple reached a settlement in their divorce in June 2022, the outlet reported. During an episode of his podcast, “Uncut with Jay Cutler,” he revealed he “threw a party” after the settlement.

“When the settlement came through, I threw a party,” he shared. “I don’t recommend divorce for anybody. I’m just gonna go ahead and say that, but, it worked out. It worked out for Kristin. And it worked out for me, so it is what it is.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 premieres on Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

