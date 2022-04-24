‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Splits From Boyfriend, Completes Half Marathon

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Jana Kramer recently opened up about her fitness goals amid breaking up with her boyfriend.

The post came days after her Instagram post about the one-year anniversary of her divorce from her now ex-husband, Mike Caussin.

Kramer, 38, announced in April 2021 that she and her husband, 35, were officially calling it quits on their marriage.

“I’ve fought y’all,” she wrote at the time in a statement, per Us Weekly. “I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

Kramer later announced that she was dating Ian Schinelli, who she met at a mutual friend’s party in October 2021. Now, the couple has broken up, she said in an interview with Access Hollywood on April 22.

“I think time is a beautiful thing and to just know that God has bigger plans for you in store,” she told the interviewer.

Kramer Completed a Half-Marathon

Kramer completed a half-marathon on April 23, 2022. She posted about it first on Instagram alongside a photo with her children.

“I did it!!! 13.1 miles. Lots of emotions after that one,” she wrote. “Will write more later because honestly I can’t even move my fingers.”

In a separate post, Kramer shared more about her run.

“Mile 3 I had a full blown ‘I want to quit anxiety attack I can’t do this’ talk to myself,” she wrote. “I was letting my mind get the best of me…all the self doubt and things that were weighing me down was winning but I promised myself I would finish. I worked hard for it. I didn’t get the time I wanted but I worked really hard to get to the finish line.”

She also said that she kept going to prove it to herself, and in the last 6 miles she sang worship songs.

“Lesson learned is life, love, and healing is not a sprint…it’s a marathon and based on yesterday I can do a marathon. (Half at least… but you know what I mean),” she concluded.

Schinelli Said the Relationship Was ‘Good’

In March 2022, Schinelli appeared on the “Whine Down” podcast, which is hosted by Kramer and spoke about dating someone in the public eye. They were joined by Shawn Johnson East and her husband, Andrew East as well.

“It’s been different,” Schinelli said, referring to dating someone famous. “It’s been really good, but I don’t get caught up with the limelight of stuff like that.”

Schinelli said that the two were still getting used to dating one another.

“It’s not a boundary, it’s just more understanding her needs, my needs… We didn’t address those right away, and it was definitely a difficult thing to get to, and once we finally got to it, it was like, I need this in my day and my week, and she needs this in her day and her week,” he said of those boundaries.

Kramer said on the podcast that she “was going to be more private in this relationship when it came to issues or things that came up.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Teases New Project