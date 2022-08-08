‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Opens Up About Dating After Divorce

Musician, actress, and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jana Kramer has been open about dating and healing since her divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin.

In May 2022, Kramer shared that she was feeling “emotionally exhausted” after her divorce and her relationship with Ian Schinelli.

Now, Kramer said she’s experiencing issues with being “too available” in relationships.

Kramer Does Not Want to ‘Play Games’

In a recent episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer shared what she meant when she said she’d been “too available” in the past.

“Sometimes I am so available for the wrong person, and I am almost like, ‘I am not going to pick up the phone when this person calls me.’ Because I am just too available,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum shared. “I think if I was a little less available – but then it’s a game. I don’t want to play games.”

Since she began dating again, Kramer said she has learned a lot about herself and what she actually wants in a partner.

“I don’t think I can ever date someone who [isn’t] successful in their own right,” she shared. “Because I feel like I have dated other people that weren’t. I want to care and to go but then I just get taken advantage of.”

Kramer Was Accused of Being Toxic

After she and Schinelli broke up in early 2022, Kramer was the subject of headlines when her ex accused her of toxicity and manipulation during their relationship.

In his statement to Us Magazine, Schinelli said that he had “tried to remain silent” but could not.

“I didn’t want to be known,” he shared. “I appreciated who she was and that’s her world and I respected it and that’s kind of where I wanted to stay. Obviously, with that relationship, I knew I was involved in some of it, which is completely fine.

Schinelli, who is a former Navy Seal, said that he was the one who ended the relationship.

“I walked away from her,” he told the outlet. “There were certain things that were not good for me. I had talked to a few people and realized there was just a very strong, anxious attachment she has, and this may be due in part to her ex, which OK, be that as it may, it went on for the entire relationship.”

He said that he “had to walk away” from the relationship.

“Her patterns are toxicity,” he said. “It’s like, I literally cut off fuel in my life to make your life as easy as possible. I didn’t ask for anything except for me to go to the gym … I would try to do as much as possible around the house.”

Kramer Welcomed a New Addition to Her Family

In July 2022, Kramer welcomed a new addition to her family in the form of a puppy who she has dubbed her “new workout buddy.”

“Family of 4 now,” she wrote on Instagram. “We love you Leo! #cavapoo.”

