DWTS Alum Slammed By Ex For Alleged ‘Toxicity’ & ‘Manipulation’

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and country music star Jana Kramer and her now ex-boyfriend, Ian Schinelli, broke up in early 2022.

Kramer confirmed the split during an interview with Access Hollywood in April 2022.

Kramer revealed that she still feels “emotionally exhausted” after her split from Schinelli. She spoke about the divorce and split during an episode of “It Sure Is a Beautiful Day” podcast to host Catt Sadler.

“When I truly love myself, I will never settle for things ever again,” she shared. “I give a lot of grace for people, and I understand people make mistakes. But there’s certain boundaries that I’ve just done such a bad job of sticking to.”

Now, Schinelli is sharing his side of the story, telling Us Magazine that he has read “inaccurate” statements about their split.

Schinelli Alleged Toxic Behavior

In his statement to Us Magazine, Schinelli said that he had “tried to remain silent” but could not.

“I didn’t want to be known,” he shared. “I appreciated who she was and that’s her world and I respected it and that’s kind of where I wanted to stay. Obviously, with that relationship, I knew I was involved in some of it, which is completely fine.

Schinelli, who is a former Navy Seal, said that he was the one who ended the relationship.

“I walked away from her,” he told the outlet. “There were certain things that were not good for me. I had talked to a few people and realized there was just a very strong, anxious attachment she has, and this may be due in part to her ex, which OK, be that as it may, it went on for the entire relationship.”

He said that he “had to walk away” from the relationship.

“Her patterns are toxicity,” he said. “It’s like, I literally cut off fuel in my life to make your life as easy as possible. I didn’t ask for anything except for me to go to the gym … I would try to do as much as possible around the house.”

Kramer Shared That She Is Healing

Kramer, 38, has opened up about how she’s feeling post-split with Schinelli. The star went on a retreat without her phone as part of the healing process.

“‘When the stronger parts of us care for the broken parts of us, redemption starts to happen,’” Kramer wrote. “Spent the last 4.5 days without a phone doing some really hard work. Through the hard work, I was able to experience some incredible healing. I will share more on the journey in hopes to shed light and hope for others. But for now…I’m holding sacred space for me and all the things I learned so I can let it sink in and the new ways of loving myself.”

She concluded, “‘It’s not about the rip….it’s about the repair’…”

When it comes to Kramer’s comments about being “emotionally exhausted,” Schinelli said he disagrees with that.

“Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve just seen all this, you know, articles about her, you know, being ‘emotionally exhausted.’ And it’s funny because those are the words that I used and now I see her using it,” he told Us Magazine. “It was comical. I had said that. … I’m in such a better place in my life right now.”

He added, “I’m not trying to hurt her. I just wish she would stop saying that she’s healing or that she’s trying to help other people who have trauma, or, you know, she’s happy alone. She’s not. She has anxious attachment. And until she actually is happy alone, she’ll never be happy.”

Kramer told the outlet that “Ian lied about cheating on his ex wife and I was trying to protect her. She has become a friend of mine and I was trying to protect her privacy, but she has now given me permission to speak on her behalf. Ian is … twisting the story.”

He also alleged that the star would ask to track his phone, asked him to move in after just one month, and he also alleged that he was not “allowed to be around other females.”

Ultimately, he told the outlet that “there is zero chance” of reconciliation.

