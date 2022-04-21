DWTS Alum Says They Were ‘Forced’ to File For Divorce

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum recently opened up about her public divorce. Jana Kramer shared an emotional post on Instagram on the one-year anniversary of her divorce from Mike Caussin.

Kramer, 38, announced in April 2021 that she and her husband, 35, were officially calling it quits on their marriage.

“I’ve fought y’all,” she wrote at the time in a statement, per Us Weekly. “I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

Kramer Felt Like She Was ‘Forced’ to File For Divorce

In the Instagram post, which was published on April 19, 2022, Kramer said that she felt as though she’d been forced to file for her divorce.

“This week is one year of finding out and being forced to file for divorce,” she wrote. “I honestly can’t believe it’s been a year but damn I’m proud of myself for how far I’ve come and how strong I have been.”

She added, “Wasn’t easy to do but I’m leaving the past in the past and all the feelings that have held me back today. This photo isn’t in tears of sadness…it’s tears of joy that I’m here stronger…even though yes at times I feel sad and I have hard days but that’s the joy of healing.”

She shared that her therapist told her to do something different during the week, including writing things down on rocks to symbolize things that she felt were holding her in place, and then she put those rocks into a bowl.

“She had me pick up the bowl,” she wrote. “It was heavy. She said, ‘That’s what you’re carrying. Imagine if you let that go.'”

Kramer said in the post that the exercise has helped her heal.

“The strength inside of me fires my soul each day and I cry tears of happiness to remember just how far I’ve come,” she wrote. “And just how strong I am. And that I’m enough. And so are you.”

Kramer Is Dating Again

Kramer opened herself up back to dating after her divorce was finalized in July 2021.

In January 2022, she confirmed that she and Ian Schinelli, who she met at a mutual friend’s party in October 2021, are dating.

In March 2022, Schinelli appeared on the “Whine Down” podcast, which is hosted by Kramer and spoke about dating someone in the public eye. They were joined by Shawn Johnson East and her husband, Andrew East as well.

“It’s been different,” Schinelli said, referring to dating someone famous. “It’s been really good, but I don’t get caught up with the limelight of stuff like that.”

Schinelli said that the two were still getting used to dating one another.

“It’s not a boundary, it’s just more understanding her needs, my needs… We didn’t address those right away, and it was definitely a difficult thing to get to, and once we finally got to it, it was like, I need this in my day and my week, and she needs this in her day and her week,” he said of those boundaries.

Kramer said on the podcast that she “was going to be more private in this relationship when it came to issues or things that came up.”

