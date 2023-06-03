DWTS Alum Talks ‘Abusive Relationship’ in New Book Following Divorce

Jana Kramer is ready for a new chapter. The country star — who participated in season 23 of “Dancing With the Stars” with Gleb Savchenko as her partner — wrote a book about her relationships.

Kramer, 39, was supposed to write a book with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin, but that fell through when they divorced in April 2021 after six years of marriage, according to People.

Now, Kramer said she has written something she thinks other people will relate to, including her first relationship, which she described as “abusive.”

“I wish I had this book when I was going through my divorce, because I would be able to, A, relate to someone and go, ‘OK, what might I be going through?’ or, ‘Oh yes, that’s exactly how I’m feeling,’” Kramer told People. “We just put the words on paper, and ‘The Next Chapter’ has come to life.”

Kramer said she relied on journal entries she penned in the months after her divorce to write her book.

“You go through so many emotions,” the former “One Tree Hill” star told People. “I’ve seen friends now get divorced and I’m like, ‘I know exactly the moment you’re at, but I promise you in four months, you’ll be here.’ But you don’t see it when you’re in it.”

According to Today, Kramer was single when she started the book, but she began dating Scottish soccer coach Allan Russell in November 2022. Kramer and Russell became Instagram official when she posted a picture of Russell holding her in his arms.

Six months later, they were engaged. Kramer posted another picture of herself with Russell, but this time she was wearing an engagement ring. A series of Post-it notes Russell wrote said, “I love you. You are special and you deserve the happy ending.”

“I am just so happy. If you would’ve told me two-and-a-half years ago that I would be here, I would’ve been like, there’s no possible way,” Kramer told People. “But once I started believing that I deserved it, that’s when things started to change.”

Her book, “The Next Chapter,” is slated to be available on October 24.

Kramer and Caussin previously wrote a book together in 2020, called “The Good Fight,” E! Online revealed. They talked about the ups and downs of their marriage, as well as Caussin’s struggles with sex addiction and prior infidelity, the outlet said.

Kramer’s Book Is Not About Her Ex

In an Instagram post on May 31, Kramer wrote that her book took two years to wrote and that it’s not about her ex, Caussin.

“This book is a year diary from the day I filed divorce papers, to a year later and all that I’ve learned since,” Kramer wrote via Instagram. “This book isn’t a tell all about my ex, but more stories that made me realize the end was near and the day I knew I had to walk away.”

“I bring you back to stories that cover my first abusive relationship, to my journey with anxiety and how I started to believe that I deserved good things,” she continued. “This book isn’t about finding a new relationship and falling in love. This book is about the journey to loving myself and all the missteps along the way. Taking ownership for what I needed to work on, and all the beautiful lessons that came from the darkness.”

Kramer Has a Surprising Coparenting Journey With Her Ex

Kramer and Caussin are the parents of two children, daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4. In the “new chapter” of her life, Kramer said she had to learn how to co-parent with her ex after their breakup.

“I have an amazing co-parenting situation with my ex,” Kramer E! Online. “I didn’t think we’d get to that place and we’re there. It’s like, ‘No, we’ve got this. We’ll figure it out.’ I think that piece has been really nice.”

Kramer said she is enjoying time with her children. “They’re just cool little humans,” the Nashville-based star told the outlet. “And they’re fun to play with and they want to play with me right now, which is something I’m very aware of. There will be a day when they don’t want to. So I’m trying to embrace that as much as I can.”