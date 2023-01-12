Divorced DWTS Alum Reveals She Has New Boyfriend

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Jana Kramer revealed there’s a new man in her life.

Kramer, who competed on the 23rd season of the celebrity ballroom competition with pro partner Gleb Savchenko, split from Mike Caussin, her husband of nearly seven years, in 2021, according to People. The ex-spouses share two kids, Jolie, 6, and Jace, 4.

Following her split from Caussin, Kramer was spotted on a date with former NFL star Jay Cutler in Nashville. The actress later began dating Ian Schinelli, according to US Weekly.

But her new man is a bit of a mystery – and he lives nowhere near her Nashville hometown.

Jana Kramer is in a Long Distance Relationship With an Athlete

Kramer opened up about her relationship status during the January 9, 2023 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. During the pod, the mom of two revealed she is currently “not single,” but that her new boyfriend lives in Scotland and works in England.

“I don’t know if this is my forever person,” Kramer admitted. “I’m going to embrace it. I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what, I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way.”

Kramer said she met her mystery man on a dating app, and at first, she flagged him because he lived in another country. “I said, ‘No … this is silly,’” she revealed. “’I’m a mom with two kids and I live in Nashville, like, how would this even work?’“

Still, she decided to give things a go, and she’s happy she did. “This just feels different,” she said. “We’re trying not to go more than three weeks that seeing each other. …It’s gonna be tough. I’ve never done long-distance. But again, I’m just enjoying being happy.”

Kramer did not name her man, but she teased that he’s an athlete. She also revealed that it took her a long time to realize that she is deserving of love.

“I’m just enjoying where it’s at right now and I’m enjoying feeling this way,” the “One Tree Hill” alum said. “Who I am in this relationship is who I’ve always wanted to be.”

Jana Kramer Previously Said She Felt ‘Unlovable’ Following Her Divorce

Kramer’s divorce from Caussin came amid a cheating scandal. During an episode of Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk,” Kramer claimed that her ex cheated on her with “more” than 13 women during their marriage.

Following her divorce, she told People that she didn’t feel she was worthy of love. “I was like, I’m not worthy. I’m not lovable. I don’t deserve it. I’m not pretty, I’m not enough,” she said. “And now it’s like I’m taking those negative voices and throwing them out and saying, no, I am worth it. I do deserve love. I am enough. I’m worthy of all of that.”

“I have to basically put aside my own feelings of hurt and anger and frustration and betrayal, which are all very much there,” she said in 2021. “It’s really hard to do when you have that betrayal and you want to be angry.”

