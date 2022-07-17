DWTS Finalist Introduces New Addition to Family

Jana Kramer surprised her fans on social media.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum, who placed 4th on the 23rd season of the celebrity ballroom competition with pro partner Gleb Savchenko in 2016, thrilled fans by introducing someone new in her life.

Kramer’s personal life has been making headlines for years. She split from her husband Mike Caussin in 2021, then went on to date now-ex Ian Schinelli, whom she split from in April 2022, according to People. But now, Kramer has found someone new to cuddle with.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jana Kramer Introduced Fans to Her New ‘Man’

In a post shared on her Instagram page on July 15, 2022, Kramer posed with her kids Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3, and a brown-haired puppy in a series of pics. “Family of 4 now,” the country singer captioned the post. “We love you Leo! #cavpoo.”

The 38-year-old mom of two went a step further on TikTok. In a video shared to her account, and captioned “New man alert,” she asked fans, “Ok do you guys want to meet the new man in my life?” She then presented the pup and said, “Leo, you’re home baby!”

Fans were thrilled to see Kramer’s new “man.” Many commented on the Instagram and TikTok posts to offer her congratulations on her cute new companion.

This is not Kramer’s first dog. In 2017, she introduced fans to her pet beagle, Waffles Kramer. According to Taste of Country, the popular pup even has his own Instagram page with more than 12,000 followers.

The addition of Waffles to the family came a few months after Kramer shared the sad news that her longtime companion dog, Sophie, passed away after a battle with cancer, according to Today.

Kramer has also shared photos of her dog named Chance, per Us Weekly.

Jana Kramer’s Personal Life has Been Complicated

Kramer is likely hoping that things with the new “man” in her life will go smoothly, because her personal life has been a bit of a roller coaster in recent years. Following her split from Caussin, whom she was married to for six years and split from amid cheating rumors, she was spotted on a date with Jay Cutler, the ex of fellow “Dancing with the Stars” alum Kristin Cavallari, last year.

“It’s not that random,” an insider told Yahoo Entertainment at the time. “Both Cutler and Kramer live in Nashville and have recently been through “very public divorces.” Another source told People the two celebrities were spotted dining at Bourbon Steak and later seen getting drinks at L.A. Jackson in Nashville.

Kramer later began dating fitness influencer Ian Schinelli, but after their split, he told US Weekly in an interview that Kramer told him she slept with her married pro partner Gleb Savchenko while she was competing on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2016.

“Jana has admitted to me that she slept with two guys while Mike was in rehab. She slept with Gleb,” Schinelli told the outlet earlier this year. “She justified it saying, ‘We were legally separated.’”

Savchenko denied having an affair with Kramer, telling Entertainment Tonight that it “absolutely” did not happen.