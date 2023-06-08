DWTS Alum Is Pregnant With New Boyfriend’s Baby

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is pregnant with her third child.

On June 8, 2023, Jana Kramer confirmed that she and her fiance Allan Russell are expecting their first child together. This is the third child for Kramer, who has two young children with her ex-husband Mike Caussin, and the second for Russell, who has a teenaged son.

“I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest. I’ve been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing,” Kramer told People magazine. “I’m letting it all sink in. It’s everything I’ve wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, ‘You deserve the happy ending,'” she added.

Kramer and Russell announced their engagement in an Instagram post on May 25, 2023.

Jana Kramer Received Congratulatory Messages From Her DWTS Family on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtO8-RSr8Az/

On June 8, 2023, Kramer took to Instagram to share that she’d been keeping a “secret” from her fans.

“We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement…at least for a little while) but I’m pregnant!!!! Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test,” she captioned a post.

Many social media users took to the comments section of the post to congratulate Kramer and her fiance.

“Wow!! huge congratulations babe!!!” DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote.

“Congratulations my love,” added retired DWTS pro Cheryl Burke.

“Congratulations,” said ballroom pro Sasha Farber, while Kramer’s season 23 dance partner Gleb Savchenko dropped three red heart emoji in the comments section.

Kramer met Russell online and started talking about the new guy in her life in early 2023. She kept his identity a secret for a while, eventually revealing that the two were indeed an item. After some media outlets outed the relationship, Kramer and Russell went Instagram official.

“Back where it all started… Also this is so us…trying to take a photo,” she captioned a snap of the two of them laughing together.

Fans Have Speculated About Jana Kramer Being Pregnant for Weeks

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsrLgyxLKk8/

After Kramer posted a video on her Instagram Stories in May 2023, some fans took to Reddit to discuss. In the video, Kramer was wearing an oversized sweatshirt and many Redditors felt that she appeared to be hiding a baby bump underneath.

“My thing is, she has worn this sweatshirt numerous times and it has never laid like that. I’m pretty convinced she is. Hasn’t shown us a workout photo in months, wearing baggy clothes constantly, she wore a bra randomly yesterday and she never does that, the prenatal vitamins in her story yesterday, the constantly looking sick, and the not drinking wine in months are all screaming she is pregnant,” one person wrote.

“It was 83 degrees in Nashville today and she’s wearing a damn sweatshirt,” someone else pointed out.

Kramer has been married three times before. She was married to Caussin from 2015 through 2021, to Johnathon Schaech from 2010 through 2011, and briefly to Michael Gambino in 2004. In 2020, Kramer opened up to People magazine about her abusive relationship with Gambino and told the outlet that he tried to kill her.

“I’m so embarrassed and afraid no one will love me because of my past, but I’m ready to put it out there now,” she told People.

