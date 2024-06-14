DWTS Alum Planning Destination Wedding After Surprise Baby

Season 23 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jana Kramer is preparing to walk down the aisle for a fourth time. She and beau Allan Russell got engaged in May 2023. About one month later, Kramer shared that she and Russell were expecting their first child together.

Now that Roman has officially joined the family, Kramer and Russell are thinking about tying the knot — and they already have a plan in place.

“[It’s going to be] very, very, very small. Like, super, super, super, super small,” Kramer told Us Weekly, adding that she and Russell will exchange vows in Scotland.

Kramer and Russell plan to involved their kids in their special day. “Jolie’s going to be the flower girl. Jace is the ring bearer,” Kramer told the outlet of her two kids with ex-husband Mike Caussin. “And Roman’s just going to be the little pumpkin with his little kilt,” she added of the child that she shares with her husband-t0-be.

Kramer was previously married to Michael Gambino, Johnathon Schaech, and Caussin.

Allan Russell Proposed to Jana Kramer at Their Home

Kramer and Russell met on a dating app and had a long distance relationship for a few months. At the time, Russell was coaching soccer in Scotland and Kramer was at home with her two kids in Nashville. The two would travel to see each other whenever their schedules would allow.

After somewhat of a whirlwind romance over the course of six months, Russell popped the question.

“It was a really beautiful night, and me and the kids were all sitting… on the front porch of the steps, and just looking out at the view,” Kramer said on a May 2023 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast.

“And he said my name, and I got up or whatever and then he got down on one knee, and Jolie just started jumping up and down. It was the cutest thing ever, it’s like she knew what was happening,” she added. Russell told Kramer that she was the “love of [his] life” before asking for her hand.

“We just both started crying, and it felt very sentimental given the front porch of the new house, new beginnings. It just felt right,” she said on the podcast. “It was perfect,” she added.

Jana Kramer Thought She Was Pregnant Again

During the April 21 episode of the “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer suggested that she’d like to have a fourth child (her second with Russell, who has one older child of his own).

“Guys, so I have an announcement to make. Uh, I took a pregnancy test,” she told her listeners, adding, “I was late…So we had a little whoopsie.”

“It just happened to be the actual day that I was ovulating that when I started counting, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to be pregnant.’ Like, no doubt,” she explained.

And while Kramer hasn’t really been planning to have a fourth child, she admitted that she wouldn’t be opposed to it. She started her period a couple days later and realized that she “kind of” wants another baby. She isn’t sure what the future holds, however, noting that she’s 40-years-old and she isn’t sure if she could put her body through a fourth pregnancy.

“If I was younger, I would go more for sure,” she said.

