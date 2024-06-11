DWTS Alum Braces for Blowback As Wedding Day Approaches, Admits ‘It’s Embarrassing’

A former “Dancing with the Stars” will soon wed. Jana Kramer will marry Allan Russell, who will become her fourth husband. She recently admitted she knows she will be criticized for being married four times.

“Do you think I wanted to be married that many times? It’s embarrassing,” Kramer recently admitted.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jana Kramer Said the Criticism She Receives Is Hard on Her

During the May 26 episode of Kramer’s podcast “Whine Down,” the season 23 “Dancing with the Stars” alum revealed she’s anxious about the criticism.

Kramer admitted the “hardest piece” for what’s ahead for her is the “comments of the people that are gonna come in and go, oh, hope this fourth time [sticks].”

She said that people have “no idea” what the journey she has been on has been like. Kramer mentioned the difficulties she experienced with her first marriage to Michael Gambino.

People noted that Gambino and Kramer wed in 2004 after dating for just two weeks. Gambino, who was 17 years older than the former “One Tree Hill” star, became physically abusive.

Eventually, a jury convicted Gambino of attempted murder over an incident involving Kramer. He received a six-year prison sentence.

Later, Kramer married fellow actor Johnathon Schaech. The marriage lasted for just a month before the couple split in 2010. “We were two very unhealed souls who came together,” she said of the relationship.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum dated and became engaged to country singer Brantley Gibert in 2013, but they split months later. Then, she married former professional football player Mike Caussin in August 2014.

The couple had two children, Jolie and Jace, but infidelity on Causin’s part eventually drove them apart. The couple split in April 2021.

Although she feels anxiety over people criticizing her for how frequently she’s been married, Kramer defended herself, too. “I’m not gonna fault someone for loving and trying, you know?”

“I don’t feel like anyone should have the hate and the negativity around loving and trying. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t,” Kramer shared.

The DWTS Says She’s Grateful for the Failed Relationships That Led Her to Fiance Allan Russell

Kramer shared additional thoughts about her track record in a May 28 Instagram post. “I know it’s coming when I get married. The comments. My own self judgment has always been the loudest,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum wrote in the caption of her post.

She referenced the podcast episode and admitted feeling “a bit emotional” over it. “Sometimes your past and your decisions can bring hurt, and they can bring shame,” she noted.

The “One Tree Hill” alum added, “But it’s not meant to define you.”

“So…Here’s to the girl that feels like she has messed up a million times. Thinks she’s the most common denominator. That she deserves abuse, that she is bad. That she is the problem,” Kramer wrote. “Don’t let your past define you,” she encouraged.

Kramer also wrote, “You’re allowed to start over..as many times as you want. You’re allowed to be happy. No matter how many times it takes.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum chose to keep the comments section of that Instagram post closed.

During her podcast episode, Kramer shared, “I feel in my soul that I have my happily ever after” with Russell.

“I’m so grateful now for those past relationships that have led me to Allan,” she remarked.