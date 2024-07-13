DWTS Alum Embraces Intimate Wedding at a Scottish Castle

TA former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant just got married at a Scottish castle, with her three children by her side. Season 23 DWTS veteran Jana Kramer wed Allan Russell surrounded by a small group of their closest loved ones.

Jana Kramer & Allan Russell Wanted a Small, Intimate Wedding

People shared the details of Kramer and Russell’s nuptials on July 13. The couple wed at Scotland’s Carnell Estate and had 35 guests.

Kramer, 40, and Russell, 43, chose to get married in Scotland as that is where he is from originally.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum’s three children were in attendance, as was Russell’s son from a previous relationship, Troy, 16.

Jolie, 8, and Jace, 5, are Kramer’s children with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin. Kramer and Russell also have a son, Roman, who is 8 months old.

The “Whine Down” podcast host and former “One Tree Hill” star said she’s “never been so excited to walk down the aisle to someone, and it didn’t need to be this big thing.”

She added, “It’s going to be this very small and intimate and everything that we wanted.” By choosing Scotland, Kramer noted the background “is already stunning as it is.”

Russell noted Kramer is “really respectful towards my heritage in Scotland.” He also told the media outlet “More importantly, Jana thoroughly deserves that [special] moment.”

As People noted, the couple incorporated a handful of Scottish touches into the wedding. “We’re turning on the caveman for two hours basically,” the groom quipped.

Kilts, bagpipes, traditional Scottish music, Highland Games, and haggis pie were all included in the wedding plans.

Kramer explained “We really wanted it to be like everyone was together in one place. That was just super important to me.”

Kramer & Russell’s Wedding Combined Family & Tradition

As the “Dancing with the Stars” alum tried to find the perfect spot that met all her requirements, she turned to an unusual resource: Airbnb.

“I Airbnb’d the weekend we wanted and found the stunning Carnell Estate,” she revealed.

The bride chose a Pronovias dress that was strapless with a sweetheart neckline and included a “beautiful train.” The former “Dancing with the Stars” alum noted the dress had “beautiful lace” on it and she added a “beautiful veil.”

Kramer “wanted to love the dress, but I also wanted Allan to like the dress too, as I walked down the aisle, so it was kind of a marrying of both the things that we love.”

The kids all played roles in the wedding, too. Jace was a ring bearer, Jolie was a flower girl, and Troy was an usher. Roman wore a kilt that matched what all of the men in the wedding party wore.

Kramer chose a “twilight color” for her bridal party. “I really just wanted Scotland to be the background, and that’s why I didn’t really care about having a certain color or a bunch of flowers,” she explained.

“It’s such a beautiful country and that I what the spotlight should be on,” Kramer added.

Russell’s parents were in charge of the cake and decorated it in his family tartan ribbon. The top layer was fruit, the bottom layer was vanilla, and the middle layer was chocolate.

The bride and groom wrote their vows and arranged for fireworks for the evening after dinner and dancing. “I am just a sucker for fireworks…That was my one thing” Kramer wanted, she admitted.

The newlyweds will travel to Italy for their honeymoon, while her kids return home with her parents.

The DWTS Alum’s Marriage to Russell Is Her 4th

As Us Weekly notes, Kramer has previously been married three times. She married Michael Gambino in 2004, and they split in 2005. She alleged he abused her and he was convicted of premeditated attempted murder.

Kramer married actor Johnathon Schaech in July 2010. Unfortunately, the pair split less than two weeks later. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum wed former NFL player Caussin in May 2015.

The marriage with Caussin was rocky at times. After splitting and reuniting, they ultimately divorced in 2021.

The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran met Russell via a dating app and went public with their romance in January 2023. They announced their engagement in May 2023 and revealed they were expecting their son in June. Roman was born in November 2023.