DWTS Alum Opened Up About Husband’s Affair With Someone She Knew

Jane Seymour is a Golden Globe-winning actress and former Bond girl who also danced rings around several celebrities much younger than her when she was on Dancing With the Stars season five. But in the past few years, she has been through the wringer in her personal life. She said in an interview that her husband’s affair left her devastated, especially because it was with someone she knew.

Seymour Thought They Would Be Together Forever

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Seymour opened up about splitting with her fourth husband James Keach, whom she was with for over 20 years when she found out he was having an affair. There had been rumors that that was why they split in 2015, but Seymour confirmed it to the Daily Mail and said it left her devastated.

“Choices were made that I couldn’t live with,” said Seymour, adding, “I thought we were going to be married forever, but James made a choice that I wasn’t privy to. He found someone else. I felt horrible, devastated.”

She went on to say that it may have been different if he had come to her to tell her he found someone new, but she “[doesn’t] do well with betrayal.”

“By the time I found out — entirely by accident — it had been going on for some time, so that was that. It was someone I knew, so that was very frightening,” said Seymour. “I tried to figure something out, but I realised that the marriage wasn’t going to work. We are friends now and were always determined to be good parents, but it was devastating at the time.”

Seymour was left similarly devasted by her third husband, David Flynn, who was her business manager and had lost their entire savings.

“By the time I found out, everything had gone. It was horrendous. I felt so angry and betrayed,” said Seymour, adding, “I was penniless and homeless, then [Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman] dropped like manna from heaven. The production company literally gave me and the children a roof over our heads.”

Seymour Tried Dating For A While, But Nothing Stuck Until She Met Her Current Partner

Afterward, she said she felt “so vulnerable” and that her “self-confidence took a real knock.”

So Seymour tried dating a bit with people her friends introduced her to, but “there was never a spark” until she met her current partner, producer David Green. They were introduced through Seymour’s childhood friend, novelist Sally Emerson.

She says they aren’t going to get married because they’re happy the way things are, and she feels fully supported by Green with or without a wedding ring.

“I feel so supported. He doesn’t even flinch when a team of people arrive at 3 a.m. to do my hair and make-up for a photoshoot. Because he’s in the business, he completely understands the odd hours I work,” said Seymour.

She also said that she has managed to remain friends with both Flynn and Keach, with whom she shares four children — daughter Katherine and son Sean with Flynn and twin sons John and Kristopher with Keach.

“We are all family, even if we have moved in different directions,” said Seymour. “I’m simply not prepared to look back. It’s pointless, particularly when I have so much to be happy and thankful for. All my husbands have been great men. I loved them all.”

