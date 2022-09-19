DWTS Fans ‘Heartbroken’ After Night One Elimination

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are sad after the first episode of the season resulted in one couple being sent home after only getting to dance in the ballroom one time.

SPOILER WARNING: This post will contain spoilers for the season 31 premiere of “Dancing With the Stars.” Do not read on if you don’t want to know who got sent home at the end of the season premiere.

At the end of the season premiere, professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd and her partner, Jason Lewis, were at the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard and were ultimately sent home after landing in the bottom two with Teresa Giudice and her partner, Pasha Pashkov.

Fans Called the Elimination Heartbreaking

Viewers took to Reddit to talk about how they felt about the elimination.

“I’m heartbroken for Peta,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Another person commented, “I feel like once it gets towards the end of the season we are going to have a lot of heartbreaking eliminations.”

Others thought the elimination should have been placed later in the season.

“They should have saved the elimination till next week,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “Damn. Peta had her “return” for all of five seconds lol.”

Murgatroyd was not part of season 30 of the competition.

Some people thought Teresa should have been sent home over Jason.

“I think Jason should’ve been saved Ngl,” one comment reads.

Another person wrote, “Booo I wanted Jason to stay. Soo surprised he’s the first to leave.”

On Twitter, some people called for “justice.”

“Justice for Smith Jerrod!” one person wrote.

Another tweeted, “First week eliminations should be illegal. @jasonlewis sorry you had to be the first to go #DWTS.”

“I so badly wanted Teresa kicked off! Hopefully, they’ll do so next week!” another tweet reads.

One person tweeted, “Theresa looked like she wanted to cry standing there about to get kicked off. A little humble pie is good for her! #theresaguidice #rhonj #DWTS”

Some Fans Don’t Think There Should be a Night One Elimination

First week eliminations should be illegal. @JasonLewis sorry you had to be the first to go. #DWTS — Conner Morris (@Connera327) September 20, 2022

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” were annoyed that there will be an elimination during the first night of the competition.

Fans took to Reddit to express their discontent.

“Really? That sucks that someone is already going to be going home,” one person wrote. “I feel like week 1 should always be a non-elimination, to give couples time to adjust and do more than one dance.”

Another person commented, “Wow, that is rough and is a bummer I wish it weren’t that way.”

Others wished they had structured the season differently.

“Why wouldn’t they do an extra double elimination?” one person wrote. “Week 1 elimination just seems unfair to me especially since it’s the first time they are all dancing and some have harder dances than others.”

Another commented, “Tbh, would rather have had another double elimination than having someone out week 1.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+ on Monday Nights.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Ask Show to ‘Dump’ Tyra Banks