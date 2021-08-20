PHOTOS: DWTS Finalist Welcomes Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for a “Dancing With the Stars” finalist — Jason Taylor and his wife Monica Lauren Taylor have welcomed a new addition to their family. Read on for all the details and the beautiful photos.

Taylor and wife Monica Welcomed Baby Jordan On July 30

In an Instagram post from the hospital of the three of them together, Taylor made the announcement about the birth of his son, which happened back on July 30 in Miami, Florida. The baby boy was 8 lbs and 22 inches long.

“Beyond Blessed! Welcome to the fam Jordan Paul. We’re all so in love already. So proud and in awe of you @monicalaurentaylor you are so much stronger than I could ever be baby! Excited for our next chapter,” wrote Taylor.

In the comments, Monica added, “I love you and our baby boy more than anything in the world.”

On her own Instagram post, Monica wrote, “My heart is exploding!

The next chapter of our lives has begun. Welcome to the world Jordan Paul Taylor 🖤 Mama and Daddy are crazy in love with you. We prayed so much for you & we adore you!”

The baby arrived just a few weeks ahead of Monica and Jason’s first wedding anniversary! In an Instagram post from August 19, Monica wrote, “A year ago, after four postponed wedding dates, in the middle of the pandemic, we went to the courthouse and said ‘I DO!’ You changed my life Pooch. Marrying you was by far the best decision I’ve ever made! I love you FOREVER and I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

Jason wrote on his own Instagram post, “12 months, 52 weeks, 365 days, 8760 hours, 525,600 minutes and I’ve loved every second with YOU! #happy1stanniversary my ❤️ I love you so much!”

Jordan’s Siblings Prepared a Sweet Surprise For When He Came Home From the Hospital

In a separate Instagram post, Monica revealed that “Jordan’s siblings are the sweetest and surprised us with the whole house decorated when we got home from the hospital, it’s the little things.”

She also said, “One week since you were born and I don’t know how we ever lived without you.”

Jason Taylor has three children from his first marriage to Katina Taylor. Isaiah, Mason and Zoe. They divorced in 2015. Isaiah recently commited to play football for the University of Arizona, according to USA Today. Arizona has also extended an offer to Mason, who will graduate high school in 2022.

Jason Taylor was actually the first active NFL player to compete on “Dancing With the Stars.” He finished in 2nd place on season six alongside his partner, Edyta Sliwinska; they took second to Kristi Yamaguchi and Mark Ballas. Taylor’s new baby is the latest in a string of “Dancing With the Stars” babies.

Season eight champ Shawn Johnson recently welcomed her second baby. Season 21 champ Bindi Irwin recently welcomed her first child, as did both season 17 contestant Brant Daugherty and season 19 contestant Sadie Robertson. Season 21 runner-up Nick Carter recently became a new parent for the third time, and so did season 17 contestant Christian Milian. Also, professional dancers Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold both became first-time moms in the past year.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: Former Co-star Slams Tyra Banks as DWTS Host