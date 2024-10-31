DWTS Finalist Heartbroken Over Loss of Beloved Family Member

A former “Dancing with the Stars” finalist is navigating heartbreak after losing a beloved family member. Season 32 DWTS contestant Jason Mraz bid farewell to his cat and his grief was heartbreaking.

Jason Mraz’s Heart Is Broken After Losing ‘My Friend’

On October 30, Mraz shared the heartbreaking news via his TikTok page. He kept the caption simple, writing, “RIP my friend.” He included a broken heart emoji at the end.

Mraz used an audio clip from the TikTok account @death.care.coach where Katie Duncan spoke about “a stare” that often is seen when someone is getting close to death.

The video Mraz included in his TikTok post showed his ginger cat standing on a tile floor, swaying slightly, and staring intently at something beyond the camera.

Near the end of the video, an arm, presumedly Mraz’s, reached out to give the cat some gentle pets.

Mraz’s TikTok post was flooded with comments of love and support.

“Awh Jason I’m so sorry 😞 they’re not like family, they ARE family. Your kitty was a ‘Mraz’ and have no doubt their presence will be missed. Your life has changed, and you will never be the same,” one TikTok user wrote.

“So sad for your heartache. We never have enough time with them,” another added.

“Ohhhhh sweetie. I’m so so sorry. What a beautiful baby. It’s the absolute worst. Sending you much love,” someone else shared.

“Oh I’m so very sorry. Losing a cat is such a gut punch. They’re an extension of us. Also, what a cutie patootie kitty,” read a different response.

Mraz Tried to Quit DWTS Because He Missed His Cat

In July, Mraz mentioned his love for his cat during an appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s podcast “Dinner’s on Me.”

He admitted that during his run on “Dancing with the Stars,” he realized within a few weeks that he would probably remain in the competition for quite a while. The thought left him “terrified,” Mraz admitted.

“I have to cancel all my plans for the entire rest of the year, and I’m missing my cat terribly, and I start telling my friends, stop voting for me,” Mraz recalled.

He explained, “The only way I can get off the show is if I don’t get enough votes. I even told the producers, I’m good. I can go home now. Thank you so much for the honor.”

The producers told him, however, that they couldn’t help him out.

“So the only thing I could do is ask friends to vote for someone else.” Looking back, Mraz could laugh about it and admitted, “So I would do it all over again if I could.”

A “Dancing with the Stars” fan on Reddit noted that this particular cat who just died was the one Mraz was missing so much during his season.

The DWTS Star’s Cats Have Meant the World to Him

In March 2021, Mraz talked with the San Diego Humane Society about his love for his cats. At the time, he had three cats.

He quipped, “I’ve always relied on my kitties’ feedback for good songs. If the song is terrible, the cat usually leaves the room. If the song has potential, the cat usually stays.”

Mraz added, “If the song is great, the kitty will fall asleep. I cannot back this up with science.”

He explained at that time he had two “strapping young farm cats” who were both orange tabbies and would “run security on our garden and our house perimeter.”

The third cat was a “giant house cat who holds down the pillows and lets me know when food bowls are empty.”

“My cats are feet warmers, heart healers and belly laughers,” Mraz acknowledged. He added, “Just saying their names calms my nervous system and cools my attitude. They mean the world to me.”