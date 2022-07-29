DWTS Champ Offers JoJo Siwa Their Mirrorball Trophy: ‘You Deserved It’

“Dancing With the Stars” New Zealand winner Jazz Thornton has extended an offer to the 2021 runner-up of the U.S. version of “Dancing With the Stars,” JoJo Siwa.

Thornton took to TikTok, where she has more than 1.9 million followers, to invite Siwa to dance together, and she offered an incentive for the meetup.

“This video is for JoJo Siwa,” Thornton said in the video, asking her fans to tag Siwa in the comment section. “If you are JoJo Siwa, hi JoJo! My name’s Jazz Thornton, and very recently, I won ‘Dancing With the Stars’ here in New Zealand.”

Siwa was the runner-up of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 alongside her partner, Jenna Johnson. The pair lost to professional dancer Daniella Karagach and NBA star Iman Shumpert.

Thornton Asked Siwa to Get Together

Thornton went on to ask Siwa to get together when she visits the U.S. this week.

“Now I know the chances of you seeing this are very slim,” Thornton shared, adding that she was flying to America that day. “And I would die to dance with you. You made ‘Dancing With the Stars’ cool again.”

She continued, “When it was announced that you got cast, I was like, ‘Oh my God, JoJo Siwa is doing the same show that I am! And then all of the teenagers obviously started watching the show because of you. And then when I was on it here in New Zealand all the teenagers were like, ‘We have to vote for Jazz because we can’t have the injustice of JoJo, so I’m pretty sure I only won because of you anyway.”

The activist and author continued, saying that she would be willing to make a big bargain if Siwa danced with her.

“I would give you my Glitterball, the trophy that we won, in a heartbeat because you deserved it,” she said. “Anywho, I’m gonna be in America for the next couple of weeks, and I would love to dance with you. The two ‘Dancing With the Stars’ girls. Let me know!”

Siwa had a sweet response to the video, commenting, “OMG YES YES YES”

Siwa Has Been Involved In Some Drama

Siwa’s own TikTok caused the star some drama recently when she revealed that “Full House” star and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Candace Cameron Bure was the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

During an interview with Page Six, Siwa opened up about the experience she had with Bure and said that it was something silly that doesn’t bother her anymore.

“You know, I had rough experience when I was little,” she told the outlet. “I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her. I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever. It just, you know, was a rough experience for me.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

