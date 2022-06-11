LOOK: ‘Nervous’ DWTS Alum Shares First Photos of Newborn Daughter

The “Dancing With the Stars” extended family has a new member and she has made her internet debut.

Talk show host Jeannie Mai, who competed on season 30 of the dancing competition show, introduced her daughter Monaco Mai to the world on June 2, 2022.

On January 11, 2022, Jeannie Mai announced the arrival of her baby girl, whose dad is Jeezy. “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here,” Mai’s Instagram caption read. She shared a photo of a hospital bassinet with a baby blanket and the last name “Jenkins” on the side — but no baby.

Mai decided to share her daughter with fans in a YouTube video for her “Hello Hunnay” series — and she has since uploaded some posts of her 5-month-old on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mai Cried in the Video, Admitting That She Was Extremely Nervous to Share Her Baby With the World

Mai called the episode “the most exciting” as she prepared to introduce her baby to fans. Mai composed a compilation of some of her daughter’s first moments in the hospital to some of her time at home over the past five months of her life before the baby made her official debut.

From meeting her grandparents to her first airplane ride at 3-months-old, fans got an inside look at how baby Monaco’s first five months of life have been.

When it came time for the baby to make her official video appearance, Mai got extremely emotional.

“It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of our ‘Hello Hunnay’ family — for the first time ever — Monaco,” Mai said, calling for her mom to bring the baby into the room.

Mai started to cry, admitting that she was “really nervous.”

“I think online is so mean. I’m like scared,” Mai said. The baby was crying, so Mai said that she needed a minute before she made her debut. She wore an animal print outfit and a large yellow bow on her head.

Since introducing baby Monaco officially, Mai has been uploading posts of her baby girl to Instagram regularly.

Mai Admitted That She Previously Didn’t Want to Be a Mom

Mai has been embracing motherhood and is just soaking it all in.

“I honestly can say that the whole time I was pregnant I was nervous because I was like I almost feel like I don’t deserve this beautiful privilege,” Mai told Entertainment Tonight.

“I honestly got a lot of anxiety because I thought, for somebody who said their whole life that they didn’t wanna be a mom and here this gift was being given to me, I felt like, ‘Don’t put yourself in risky situations, like don’t get on a plane or — you are the one to have this taken away from you, because you didn’t appreciate it when you had the choice,'” she continued.

“So now, I am beyond grateful. Because I cannot believe, as every parent can tell you, how much a child changes your life. And I like myself better. I like myself better as a mom,” she added.

