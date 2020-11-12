Jeannie Mai’s Fiance Jeezy Gives A Health Update

Jeannie Mai was recently forced to withdraw from Dancing With the Stars season 29 “due to a health concern that requires immediate attention,” the show tweeted on the day she left.

Mai posted a video explaining that she had a throat abscess, which caused an infection in her tonsils and throat and required emergency surgery.

Now on Thursday, November 12, her fiance Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins gave her colleagues on The Real a health update and talked about how scary it was when he had to rush her to the emergency room.

Jeezy Says Mai is ‘Eating Everything,’ Which is a Good Sign

On Thursday’s episode of The Real, Loni Love asked Jeezy, “What we want to know and what everybody wants to know is how is our girl Jeannie Mai holding up. Is she actually resting, Jeezy?”

He said yes, she’s doing really well and she and her mother are eating everything in sight.

“It’s been hard to get her to rest. She’s doing well. I thank y’all for y’all’s prayers and y’all’s support. But she’s doing well, she’s eating everything in the house, so she’s definitely doing well. Between her and Mama Mai, I don’t know,” he said with a laugh.

He Also Recounted Taking Mai to the Emergency Room

Jeezy said that when Mai previously experienced some of these issues and some steroid shots took care of things, but then “it happened again.”

“I started to notice she was having problems breathing. She woke up one morning, got up before me, and I got up behind her and I saw her and saw she couldn’t breathe. I grabbed her immediately and took her to the emergency room,” he said, adding that the emergency room wasn’t even sure exactly what was wrong, so they went to another doctor.

“The doctor immediately looked at her and told her, ‘You’re done with Dancing With the Stars. You’re done. This is life-threatening and if you don’t get it fixed right now, you could possibly lose your life.”

Jeezy told the ladies of The Real that that was when it hit home for him, but it was still hard to watch her have to withdraw from the show.

“It was the hardest thing ever .. she’s not a quitter, she’s a fighter and just so you know, right after surgery, she was trying to figure out how to get back on that show,” said Jeezy.

“Thank you for taking such good care of her and noticing that something was wrong,” said Adrienne Bailon.

Indeed, Mai previously posted to Instagram that she was just “devastated” at having to withdraw from the competition.

“Although I am grateful to be recovering safely, I can’t lie… I am devastated by the fact that my journey with #DWTS will end this way,” wrote Mai. “Dancing on this show has been the most exhilarating adventure. I’ve gained both beautiful friendships and loving supporters. To my partner, @Brandonarmstrong, I’m sorry you don’t get to make fun of my moves anymore while I gift you life gems on how to be a grown-up Love u so much lil bro, and will ALWAYS cherish the memories we made!!!”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

