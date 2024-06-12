DWTS Alum & Estraged Spouse Reach Settlement in Tense Divorce

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” has reached a settlement agreement with her former husband. Season 29 DWTS contestant Jeannie Mai and musician Jeezy have finalized their divorce, according to ET Online on June 12.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Are Officially Divorced

ET Online indicated they reviewed the latest round of court documents from the divorce case involving Mai and Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins. According to the documents the outlet reviewed, the couple’s divorce was finalized in a Fulton County, Georgia, court on June 11.

The media outlet noted the documents did not reveal details regarding the settlement between Mai and Jenkins. The documents will remain under seal.

The judge and attorneys for Mai and Jenkins have signed the final judgment and divorce decree. Specifics regarding child support, a permanent parenting plan for the couple’s daughter, Monaco, and any other settlement terms have not emerged.

After news of the divorce settlement emerged, fans of Mai and Jenkins shared their thoughts.

“She deserves more. And a better looking man,” wrote one Instagram user on a post from TMZ.

Another person commented, “This whole thing was wild!”

“Good! Now everyone can move on, in peace, and co-parent their beautiful daughter,” added someone else.

Neither Jenkins Nor Mai Can Publicly Share Details of the Settlement

As ET Online shared, Jenkins and Mai got married in Atlanta, Georgia on March 27, 2021. They welcomed Monaco in January 2022. Jenkins filed for divorce in September 2023.

Since Jenkins filed for divorce, there have been a number of allegations thrown out by both sides. Mai has alleged Jenkins was abusive, which he denied.

Jenkins claimed Mai wanted a second child, and his refusal drove the “Dancing with the Stars” alum to make her allegations of abuse. Recently, Jenkins’ former girlfriend and the mother of his older daughter came to his defense.

According to the settlement, neither Mai nor Jenkins may “disseminate, distribute, post, nor cause the dissemination, distribution of posting of the Settlement Agreement or Child Support Worksheet to any person or in any manner, including but [not] limited to any former of media, social, or the internet,” according to ET Online.

Page Six reported in January that after Jenkins’ filed for divorce, Mai requested the couple’s prenuptial agreement not be enforced. The media outlet noted Mai’s filing indicated she had not had enough time to review Jenkins’ proposed prenup before she signed it.

She also claimed Jenkins only began negotiating with her on a prenup five days before their nuptials. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum alleged the “compressed timeframe” raised “significant concerns about the adequacy and thoroughness of the due diligence process and each party’s ‘full and fair disclosure’ of their financial positions.”

In the months since Jenkins initially filed for divorce, Page Six noted that Mai alleged he left firearms easily accessible to Monaco. Jenkins alleged she was “gatekeeping” his access to their daughter. Mai also alleged he once choked her and pushed her down the stairs at a hotel.