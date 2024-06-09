DWTS Alum’s Abuse Allegations Have Her Ex-Husband’s Ex-Girlfriend Weighing In

The divorce involving a former “Dancing with the Stars” and her estranged husband has taken another turn. As the divorce between season 29 DWTS contestant Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) heats up, he is getting support from someone who may surprise fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jeezy’s Ex-Girlfriend Praised Him As a Father

On June 7, Page Six shared the latest developments in the estrangement between Jeezy and Mai. The media outlet reviewed new court documents that include the perspective of Jeezy’s ex-girlfriend.

Jeezy used to date Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin, and the two share one daughter, Amra Nor Jenkins. She is now 10 years old. In an affidavit submitted by Mahi on June 7, Page Six reported that she shared, “I’ve witnessed Jay be a devoted, caring, and present Father to our daughter and his oldest child.”

According to People, the musician has three children. His son, 28-year-old Jadarius Dykes, is from Jeezy’s relationship with Tynesha Dykes. In addition to Amra and Jadarius, Jeezy has a daughter, Monaco, with Mai.

As Page Six noted, Mahi and Jeezy dated for 10 years. In her sworn affidavit, she reflected on his “peaceful” demeanor.

“At no point was Jay ever physically, mentally or emotionally abusive to his children or I,” Mahi continued.

She also wrote, “For almost four years, Jay’s eldest child lived with us and I was able to see their relationship grow every day.”

According to Mahi, Jeezy was “one of the most peaceful people” she had ever known.

Page Six noted, however, the dynamic between Jeezy and Mahi has not always been positive. In 2020, she sued him over what she claimed was a failure to pay $10,000 in court-ordered child support.

Mahi also alleged Jeezy had not covered medical expenses or tuition for her private school as agreed upon.

A Family Nanny Filed an Affidavit in Support of Jeezy As Well

Page Six also shared that a nanny used by Jeezy and Mai submitted an affidavit to the court too. “As a caretaker, I believe Mr. Jenkins gives his daughters the support they need as they grow into young women in the future.”

The nanny also shared, “Mr. Jenkins is a hardworking person, but even a more hardworking dad.”

The media outlet shared a response from Mai’s representative. “It seems Mr. Jenkins is trying to distort the truth once more by employing people to file false statements and claims against Ms. Mai.”

The statement from Mai’s team suggested Jeezy was “attempting to contradict real-time evidence and factual events.” The representative added, “We are eager to present all the evidence in court.”

In April, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum alleged in a court filing that Jeezy had pushed her down a flight of stairs and choked her during an April 2022 hotel stay.

In response, Jeezy released a statement via Instagram that called Mai’s allegations “malicious,” false, and “deeply disturbing.”

The statement also noted, “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody.”

The couple was married for two years when Jeezy filed for divorce in September 2023.