DWTS Season 33 Competitor Says Ex Will Be in the Audience

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Jenn Tran will have the support of one of her former suitors as she goes for the Mirrorball Trophy.

On the September 12 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, Tran said that her ex, Jonathon Johnson, will be in the audience cheering her on.

“He will be coming, yes, as a very good friend of mine. Jonathon is so great and so amazing and such a good person,” she told podcast host Nick Viall.

“Here’s the thing, I didn’t get a fiancé out of this, but I’m so happy that I got a really good friend out of this and a good human being. He’s just so good,” she continued.

Tran ended her season of “The Bachelorette” engaged to Devin Strader but the two broke up several weeks later. Tran has since been spending time with Johnson over the past couple of weeks.

Jenn Tran Has Said That She’s not Ready to Date

While chatting with People magazine on September 4, Tran said joked that she hates men.

“I’m still very much going through a healing process. Right now, I hate men, so…” she told the outlet. She made sure to tell her DWTS partner Sasha Farber that he was excluded from that grouping.

Then, in her interview on “The Viall Files,” Tran made it clear that she’s not in a rush to get into a relationship following her split from Strader.

“I’m just not in a place in my heart and in my life to be dating somebody or to even be thinking about the possibility of investing myself into anybody, especially Jonathon. But I’m happy to have him as a friend for now. We’ll see where that goes. But I’m happy to have his company,” she added.

On the September 11 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Tran also discussed her relationship with Johnson.

Tran said that it “feels really, really good” to have Johnson in Los Angeles, where she relocated temporarily while competing on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“To come out of this with a really, really good friend like Jonathon is a win in my book,” she said elsewhere in the podcast.

Fans Think Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber Should Date

Tran may not be ready to jump into another romantic relationship, but she’s building a strong friendship with her DWTS partner. In fact, fans of the show have already noticed some serious chemistry between her and Farber. Some people even think that the two should date.

“Sorry not sorry but I feel more chemistry between these two than I do with her and Jonathon,” one Redditor wrote, kicking off a new thread.

“They look so cute together,” someone else added.

“I started following him because I think he may have a lil crush! Even if they play it up I wanna see Jenn have some romance, she deserves it,” a third comment read.

“I ship Jenn and Sasha together,” a fourth person said.

Farber was previously married to DWTS pro Emma Slater.

