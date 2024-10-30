DWTS Fans Shocked By Halloween Night Outcome

Fans of “Dancing with the Stars” were shocked by the results of the “Halloween Nightmares” episode that aired on October 29.

After performing two dances—a “Vampire” themed contemporary and a winning dance-off salsa— season 33 partners Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber were eliminated from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition in week 7.

The unexpected elimination came after Tran and Farber scored their first 10 of the season and received extra points from the dance-off win.

Fans Complained About the Elimination on Social Media

Following their elimination, Farber posted a video of his final dance with Tran. He also described “The Bachelorette” star as a “Wonder Woman” for pushing through on the dance floor each week. “This was such a tough week and you came out on top, you showed so much growth and dedication through all your injuries, blood sweat and tears,” Farber wrote to his season 33 partner.

Tran and Farber received 28 points for their final dance, a contemporary. Their score included a “10” from judge Carrie Ann Inaba. But Inaba also gave four other couples a “10” on Halloween Night. With the addition of the dance-off points, Tran and Farber landed just shy of the top spot on the judges’ leaderboard with 31 points total. But the viewer votes did not come through to keep them safe.

Fans expressed outrage in comments to Farber’s Instagram post.

“Where can I report a crime because this was a ROBBERRRRY,” one commenter wrote.

“What happened tonight was most foul. One of the better dancers performing one of the best dances of the night was voted off. Be proud, Jenn, you went out with a bang!” another agreed.

“I was stunned. WHAT a great couple. They dont let the West Coast vote. It’s 5pm here when the Show starts,” another viewer chimed in.

“Still in complete shock!! You guys were amazing tonight and didn’t deserve to be eliminated!” another wrote on Instagram.

“Beyond shocked and saddened. 😢 I so feel yall were robbed,” added another.

Jenn & Sasha Are Disappointed to Miss Next Week’s Dance

Tran and Farber spoke out about their elimination in an interview with TV Insider. Farber admitted that he didn’t expect Tran to be eliminated after her performances on Halloween Night. “To be honest, we’re on such a high with the ‘10’ [from Carrie Ann] and the dance-off win, we didn’t think about elimination,” he admitted. “We didn’t think about the elimination until we were up there, and we realized there were only three couples left.”

Tran told Access Hollywood she was “proud” that she went out on a high note.

“I didn’t think I could do all the things that I did today and to be able to, we won the dance-off,” she said. “We ended out on a bang and like I’m so proud of everything that I’ve learned to do.”

In an interview with E! News published on October 30, Farber expressed disappointment that he and Tran would miss their planned dance for the upcoming 500th Episode special on November 13. “We were super excited about a freestyle and next week’s dance,” the pro dancer told the outlet.

Tran also admitted she would miss dancing with Farber each day.