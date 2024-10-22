Jenn Tran Teases Sasha Farber: ‘Kiss the Girl’

Week 6 of “Dancing with the Stars” brings “Disney Night,” and season 33 contestant Jenn Tran is ready.

Tran and her professional DWTS dance partner Sasha Farber are performing to a song from “The Little Mermaid” and she seems to be having a blast preparing.

Part of Tran’s joy seems to come from making Farber blush and feel slightly uncomfortable, and fans are loving it.

An Instagram Story posted by Tran and shared in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit teasingly asked Farber if he picked the song “Kiss the Girl” for a reason.

In her newest Instagram post ahead of her week 6 DWTS performance, Tran shared another teaser that has the couple’s fans swooning.

“Maybe my Prince Eric will realize I’m the princess of his dreams,” Tran suggested.

“It’s so funny how shy Sasha gets every time Jenn mentions, jokes or does something ‘romantic’ or ‘flirty.’ I think he has a crush on her but he’s trying not to catch feelings,” a fan on Reddit suggested in light of Tran’s recent social media posts.

Jenn Tran Is Embracing Being a Princess for Disney Night

According to ABC, Tran and Farber’s dance is a rumba to “The Little Mermaid” song “Kiss the Girl.” Ahead of the October 22 show, Tran revealed via her Instagram page, “Ever since I was a little girl I wanted to be a Disney princess.

“Tomorrow I get to again, fulfill my dreams on this show and become one of my favorite princesses,” Tran added.

She also wrote, “Maybe my Prince Eric will realize I’m the princess of his dreams…we’re so excited to create some magic for you.”

Many “Dancing with the Stars” fans commented on Tran’s post and had plenty of thoughts about the princess and her “Prince Eric.”

One comment read, “Will the prince kiss the princess tomorrow? 👀😃”

Another fan shared, “’And maybe my Prince Eric will realize I’m the princess of his dreams’ HELLO?! Sasha is F1🤣🌹🤭.”

In “The Bachelorette” and “The Bachelor” world, “F1” is fan short-hand for “final one,” as in the contestant who receives the final rose.

Someone else admitted, “The obsession I have with this couple is unhealthy 😩🥺 rooting for you guys!💗”

“I know it’s none of my business but I want them to date so bad…she glows so much when she’s with Sasha,” a fan shared on Reddit.

Tran Joked Farber Picked the Song Because of the Title

In her now-expired Instagram Story about the pair’s song choice for Disney Night, Tran teasingly asked who picked their song and suggested Farber might have had ulterior motives in doing so.

It appeared that Farber missed what Tran said, but fans didn’t.

“Not Sasha completely skirting around answering the song selection question,” a Reddit user pointed out.

“I freaking love these two they’re literally the perfect match and I still can’t believe how they were super last minute add ons,” another Redditor added.

A different Redditor asked, “Wait… are they together?”

Tran Was Excited for Her ‘One-on-One Date’ With Farber

Before posting about their Disney theme, Tran shared some fun behind-the-scenes glimpses of the pair’s preparations for “Dancing with the Stars” week 6.

At one point, Tran and Farber were taken to a park to film footage for the upcoming episode. In one TikTok post, Tran joked about this being a “one-on-one” with Farber, a la “The Bachelorette.”

“I just feel like he’s been really consistent with me throughout the journey so far and I just, I need some, I need that extra time to really figure out if this is something that’s, you know, viable in the future,” she teasingly explained.

She continued, “There’s really a connection there, I know that we’ve got a great friendship so far. But is the romantic side there? Tonight I really want to dig deeper and see if there’s more there…see if we can have that emotional connection.”

The pair even filmed a classic Bachelor Nation move during their “date.”

Farber ran up and jumped into Tran’s arms, wrapping his legs around her waist. This move usually comes as a female contestant on “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” greets a male contestant during a hometown date or similar outing.

“He fell first, she fell harder,” declared a fan after watching the TikToks.