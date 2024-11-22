Fans Are Losing it After DWTS Pro Goes in for a Kiss

Many “Dancing with the Stars” fans have been keeping a close eye on social media posts from both Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran throughout season 33.

The duo plays coy about the status of their relationship now that they have been eliminated. However, quite a few DWTS fans think, or at least hope, that the duo has transformed their professional working relationship into a romantic personal one.

Although Farber and Tran both seem to frequently hint that is the case, there has been no actual “Hard Launch” of a romance. A recent Instagram post of Tran’s, however, generated a frenzy of commentary among “Jasha” fans who thought one photo in particular signaled something big.

“Jen our emotional well being can’t take this anymore 😆 is this a hard launch, 🙈” commented one fan.

Sasha Farber Planted a Kiss on Jenn Tran’s Cheek

On November 20, Tran posted several images on her Instagram page from her visit to the “Dancing with the Stars” taping. While all of the photos were fun ones, the last picture garnered the most attention by far.

Tran captioned her post, “Tuesdays are my favorite days of the week [how about you]!!”

The photos showed Tran posing with Farber, Ezra Sosa, “Dancing with the Stars” alum Jason Mraz, and troupe member Stephani Sosa, among others.

The final photo in Tran’s post showed her smiling and kicking up one leg as she placed one hand on Farber’s chest. As she did that, he leaned over and kissed her cheek.

Sosa commented, “THE LAST SLIDE.”

Many “Dancing with the Stars” fans felt that same enthusiasm. Nearly 12,500 fans “liked” Sosa’s comment.

One Instagram user commented they had “Never flipped to the end of a carousel so fast, thank you for your service.”

Another exclaimed, “EZRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA! I skipped EVERYTHING sooo fast.”

Someone else declared, “Hard Launch, Soft Launch, whatever kind of launch … WERE (sic) THRILLED!!!”

The DWTS Family Is Rooting For This Pair

The excitement over Tran’s post spread over to Reddit, and a few others from the “Dancing with the Stars” family made their adoration for the post clear as well.

Gleb Savchenko commented, “Awww 🥰.”

Season 20 “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Nastia Liukin left a comment with just a string of emojis. “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

“Just casually breaking the internet on a Wednesday,” joked a fan.

Another fan questioned, “Umm excuse me how are you just going to drop that last picture in there, ma’am?”

“Regardless of how long it lasts & how serious it is between them, it’s clear that they’re both radiating joy in a way they haven’t in a long while — and for that reason, I’m happy for them both,” a fan wrote in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit.

“Sasha has never once denied them having something going on so I think it’s pretty clear they’re dating. If they weren’t it would be super weird that he hasn’t cleared that up yet with everyone teasing him about it,” suggested another Redditor.

Someone else on Reddit asked, “Do you guys think this is them slowly launching their relationship or are they playing us?”

“Highlyyyy doubt they’re playing us at this point. They’ve been dropping lots of hints over the past couple days I think they’re slowly launching,” added a separate Reddit user.