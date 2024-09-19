Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber’s Chemistry Has DWTS Fans Talking

The season 33 premiere of “Dancing with the Stars” aired on September 17 and fans loved it. The last-minute addition of “The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran and dance professional Sasha Farber has had people buzzing, and suggestions the two might become more than professional partners quickly popped up.

“Too early for ships but I am loving their vibe, Sasha is exactly the person Jenn needs in her life right now just chilled out and funny. It’s great to see her be able to smile and try to put that humiliating experience behind her,” one person wrote in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit.

Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber Quickly Became Close

Shortly before the “Dancing with the Stars” premiere, Tran shared a sweet post about her partner and the show on her Instagram page. “I didn’t know I could laugh so hard till I met @sashafarber1 running through the airport at 6am,” Tran shared.

Tran added, “The past week has been a whirlwind and I couldn’t be more thankful for an amazing partner who lifts me up in every way.”

One of Tran’s Instagram followers gushed, “This partnership is so hot and exciting can’t wait for more next week… Sasha and Jenn are so cute together it radiates this beautiful light and airy flow of happiness I love them,❤️🥂💃🎶🕺🔥🌹🤯🎉⭐💯👑🌡️📸💪”

“The best paring DWTS has ever done, ❤️❤️❤️” another fan declared.

“Me lowkey hoping Jenn and Sasha end up dating. I was swinging my feet watching them,” read a tweet by a fan.

The “shipping” among fans who are rooting for the partnership to turn romantic started almost immediately after Tran and Farber were announced as season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” cast members.

“That would actually make me happy,” a Reddit user suggested of the idea in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit.

“Aww that would be so adorable tbh. And honestly they both deserve happiness so as long as they get joy from each other [I don’t] mind,” suggested someone else.

“As long as they’re both ok with it, I’m here for a Sasha/Jen showmance. Maybe people will leave Emma alone then,” a separate Redditor wrote.

“For a last minute pairing, they are perfectly matched. Not only because of height but personality,” wrote a fan of the duo.

That Reddit user continued, “Jenn has a fun-loving personality that pairs well w/Sasha’s fun personality. And after what she went through with her ex-fiance, it’ll be a breath of fresh air for her to be paired w/ a kind, respectful pro.”

The Sparks Between Farber & Tran Have Not Gone Unnoticed

Even some of Farber’s “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues have picked up on his chemistry with Tran.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of an Instagram comment Daniella Karagach left on a post of the pair. “The chemistry though,” Karagach wrote. She added in several fire emojis, too.

“I mostly despise showmances and mostly dislike Sasha, but aesthetically….they are cute as hell. I can’t even lie,” admitted another Reddit user.

A supporter pointed out, “I love their partnership so far. Would they be cute as a couple? Sure. But let’s not forget that Jenn JUST got out of an ENGAGEMENT.”

“Jenn and Sasha would be so cute together,” gushed a fan.

Some Fans Are Ready for Farber to Have a ‘Showmance’

“Do I want them to date, NO, but I think Sasha should play on their chemistry this season and play it up for the performances. I think it’ll do Jen a lot of good. Friends who flirt vibes,” read a different comment.

“He’s 14 years old than her. It’s a no from me,” countered another Redditor.

“Who cares about the age gap with Jenn and Sasha? They are adults. And let’s be real this is Hollywood so age gaps are not unusual,” declared someone else.

Someone else ready for a romance to develop commented, “Omgggggg I’m a lover girl, so I’m all for it, if so!”

“He’s crushing hard!!! You can see it in his smile,” a Redditor shared on another thread.

“I’m in my Jennasha era,” declared a separate fan.

‘Woahhhh chemistry [for real],” raved someone else.

Another Redditor questioned, “Have we ever had a Sasha showmance?” Someone else replied, “Nope. And he’s past due. I hope it works out for him.”