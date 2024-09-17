What Happened During Jenn Tran’s Finale? Is She Single Now?

Jenn Tran has been on a wild ride the last few months. She took a spin as “The Bachelorette” and experienced a devastating end to her journey. Now, she is competing in season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars” and fans want the scoop on just what’s happened with her.

Jenn Tran Left ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Heartbroken

The finale of Tran’s “The Bachelorette” season aired on September 3 on ABC, noted ABC News.

She chose Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader as her final two men, and she had a tear-filled farewell with Shoberg before the final rose ceremony. Although Tran’s feelings for Shoberg were strong, he didn’t feel the same way.

Tran picked Strader, and in a franchise first, she chose to propose to him. Before the proposal aired during “The Bachelorette” finale, however, viewers learned the two had already split.

“It’s been a really hard couple of months,” she shared. She explained, “We had left Hawaii engaged, it was the happiest day of my life. I thought I had found who I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”

Almost instantly after filming wrapped and the couple left Hawaii, things changed. Tran revealed Strader seemed to start pulling away from her.

She noted, “All the promises he had made to me of wanting to move somewhere together and wanting to have this future planned out” no longer appealed to him.

The night before the pair was supposed to meet up for a secret weekend getaway, Strader broke up with Tran.

Tran shared, “He had basically said that he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way and he felt like things were off the second he proposed.”

The former couple appeared on stage during a live segment of “The Bachelorette” finale. Strader had little to say while Tran cried as she told her ex-fiance how hurt she was.

Tran Is Single, But Fans Think That May Not Last for Long

As soon as the two faced one another in person for the first time since their split, it was clear there would be no rekindling of their romance.

Now, Tran is single. However, she has already stirred up fans with some cozy social media posts including “The Bachelorette” contestant Jonathon Johnson.

Johnson had a hometown date with Tran during her season and made it to the overnight dates. However, Tran eliminated him at that point. Now, the sparks seem to be flying between the two.

Tran and Johnson have said they aren’t dating, but fans aren’t necessarily convinced that’s true. Johnson lives in Los Angeles, and she will be living there throughout her run on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Could the duo give things another shot?

At the same time, “Dancing with the Stars” fans have noticed a flirty vibe between Tran and Farber. Some people are already rooting for a flirty friendship to turn into more between the two.

Hollywood Life shared on that both Tran and Farber found out very last minute they would be on season 33. They both had to rush to the airport, and they immediately bonded. They are both single, so some “The Bachelorette” and “Dancing with the Stars” fans hope for their relationship to help mend her broken heart.