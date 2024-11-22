DWTS Season 33 Alum Left ‘Sobbing’ After Unexpected Call With Production

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Jenn Tran will not be part of the show’s live tour. The former “Bachelorette” lead was hoping to be asked to tour with some of the other cast members on her season, but she recently found out that won’t be happening.

“Sad about tour BUT hopefully gonna find somewhere I can keep dancing,” Tran captioned an Instagram post on November 20. In the video, she said that the news made her cry.

“I got a call about tour, and I won’t be going on tour, which is really sad because I really wanted to go. I felt like with tour, I was gonna be able to hold onto this feeling a little bit longer and hold onto this dancing moment that I’ve been having,” Tran said.

The reality star was partnered with ballroom pro Sasha Farber on season 33 and the two finished in 7th place.

Many Fans Expressed Disappointment Over Jenn Tran Not Going on Tour

Shortly after Tran shared the video to Instagram, dozens of fans took to the comments section to react. Many expressed being disappointed that she wouldn’t be going on tour in 2025.

“Wait why aren’t you going on tour? You would be the reason why I would go see the tour,” one person wrote.

“I’m so sorry that you keep getting the crappy end of the stick with these freaking tv shows!! Big things are coming your way, I just know it,” someone else said.

“Respectfully asking @dancingwiththestars @dwtstourofficial – why? Why are you not bringing Jenn and Sasha on tour? I am genuinely curious and would love to see them,” a third comment read.

“Oh no! Great cast but I LOVE you and Sasha. I would have only bought tickets for me and my family if you and Sasha were part of it. Love you guys,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber Have Built a Strong Relationship

While on “Dancing With the Stars,” Tran and Farber built a strong friendship that may or may not have turned into something more. Since getting eliminated from the show, they’ve been spending a great deal of time together.

In fact, Tran and Farber often post videos together on social media and Tran has been spending a good amount of time with Farber at his home in California.

On November 20, Tran posted some behind-the-scenes photos of her time at “Dancing With the Stars.” In the very last slide, Farber placed a kiss on her cheek. Unsurprisingly, fans went crazy in the comments section of the post. Neither Tran nor Farber have confirmed or denied being romantically involved, but some fans are convinced that they’re exploring their chemistry.

Now, some fans think that Tran not being invited on tour may be because Farber isn’t doing the tour. While this hasn’t been confirmed, Farber sat out the 2024 live tour.

“Probably bc Sasha isn’t going. He didn’t tour last year either,” one Instagram user suggested in the comments section of Tran’s video about not going on tour.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Spotted at Chateau Marmont on Apparent Date With ‘Boo’