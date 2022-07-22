Jenna Johnson’s Baby Bump Makes Red Carpet Debut

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy hit the red carpet for the first time since announcing they are expecting their first child, due in January.

In July 2022, Johnson, 28, revealed that she found out she was pregnant after a trip to Mexico with her husband. “The shock and just disbelief was insane,” the DWTS pro told People. “I couldn’t believe it because it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant.”

“Everybody tells you, ‘When you just relax and you don’t put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.’ That’s exactly what happened,” she told the outlet. “I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be.”

All eyes have been on the DWTS couple since their big announcement, and days later they hit a red carpet event where fans got the most updated look at Johnson’s pregnancy bump.

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Posed on the Red Carpet at the ESPY Awards

On July 20, 2022, days after revealing their pregnancy news, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy turned up on the red carpet for the 2022 ESPY Awards outside of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. In photos shared by news outlets, Johnson cradled her belly while posing in a high-slit, peekaboo black gown while Chmerkovskiy wore a suit jacket and dress pants.

According to E! News. Johnson wore Hidden Crown hair extensions and was styled by popular hairstylist Bradley Leake.

Fans on Reddit raved about Johnson’s pregnancy look.

“When does she not look good? Love her!” one fan wrote.

“She does look incredible! Glowing,” another agreed.

“Love, this girl can dress,” a third fan wrote.

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Are Keeping Some of Their News a Secret for Now

While they shared a red carpet moment with fans, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy are keeping mum regarding the sex of their baby. In an interview with Extra, the couple teased that they do know the sex of their child but are keeping it to themselves for a while.

“We found out by ourselves,” Johnson told the outlet. “And I love that it’s just the two of us that know the gender so … we’ll see when we’re ready to announce it.”

The mom-to-be also revealed that she was happy to finally have her baby news “out there” and not hide her pregnancy now that she’s far enough along to feel confident to share the news.

Ahead of her red carpet moment at the ESPY awards, Johnson shared the moment she found out she was pregnant with fans.

In a video posted to her Instagram page, she captured the moment she awaited the results of an at-home pregnancy test. In the video she gets emotional as she discovers she is pregnant.

“The moment my whole world changed,” she captioned the video, adding, “We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break… so the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget.”

READ NEXT: Kym Herjavec Shares Twins Hudson & Haven’s 4th Birthday Photos