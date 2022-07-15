PHOTOS: DWTS Pro Shares Baby Bump Snaps in Surprise Pregnancy Announcement

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro is pregnant.

On July 15, 2022, Jenna Johnson and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy shared the exciting news that they are expecting their first child together. The announcement was made in an exclusive with People magazine in which the couple shared the surprise.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive. The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Johnson told People.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Johnson took to her Instagram account to share some snaps from a photoshoot that she and Chmerkovskiy did, showing off her growing baby bump.

Here’s what you need to know:

Johnson Is Due in January & Already Starting to Show

Johnson took to Instagram to share some of the photos from her early pregnancy shoot.

“Our biggest dream come true yet,” Johnson captioned the post, adding that she and Chmerkovskiy will officially welcome their newborn in January 2023.

In the first photo, Johnson is standing in an orange dress while Chmerkovskiy is sitting on a chair with his lips on her belly. In the next photo, Johnson channels her boho chic side, posing in a white gown while cradling her bump. She’s surrounded by ferns and several pampas grass stems, all in neutral colors.

A third photo saw Johnson in a green, fringe, two-piece dress with her bare bump exposed. She stood against an accent wall with one arm over her head as she gazed off into the distance.

In the final pic that Johnson shared, she’s in a green bra top with matching bottoms, standing in a dance pose with her toe pointed in front of her. Chmerkovskiy appears shirtless, wearing only a pair of cuffed khaki pants as he envelopes his wife in a hug, cuddling her bare tummy.

Several of Johnson and Chmerkovskiy’s DWTS co-stars commented on the post.

“Your a Mama!!! Girl… get ready to meet the love of your life. You’re gonna be amazing. Also you look STUNNING,” Sharna Burgess — who welcomed her first child in June 2022 — wrote.

“Jen congrats!!!!!” Witney Carson commented.

“OMG Guys!!!! Wow!!!! This is incredible news! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” Emma Slater added.

Chmerkovskiy Shared the First Ultrasound Photo

In an official announcement on his own Instagram page, Chmerkovskiy shared the very first ultrasound photo of the couple’s baby. It’s unknown if the two know the sex of their baby, but, if they do, they have not shared that information publicly.

In addition to the ultrasound pic, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared just one of the professional photos that his wife shared in her post — the one of her in the white dress.

Chmerkovskiy captioned his post with one single red heart emoji.

Johnson visited the comments section writing, “my baby daddy,” adding the eyes welling up emoji.

