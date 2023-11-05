DWTS Pro Admits She Misses Pregnancy, Teases Family Expansion

The “Dancing with the Stars” universe has added quite a few babies to the show’s family over the past year. Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed their first son, Rome, in January, they revealed via Instagram, and he has lots of DWTS baby friends to play with now.

Rome is not quite a year old yet, but Johnson has already been getting questions from fans about having a second child. In some recent Instagram Stories, she shared her thoughts.

Jenna Johnson Felt Very Confident While Pregnant

On October 30, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro gave fans an opportunity to ask her some questions. Johnson noted she was “Sitting in glam,” meaning she was on the show’s set waiting on hair and makeup, so she had some time on her hands. One follower asked, “Do you miss being pregnant?”

“Yes!! Once I got past the first trimester. I can honestly say I’ve never felt more confident in my own skin than when I was pregnant.” Johnson included an emoji signaling the first trimester of her pregnancy with Rome had her feeling nauseous much of the time, though.

Johnson continued, “Everything about it was a dream come true and I couldn’t believe I was making a baby.” As she answered the question from the “Dancing with the Stars” fan, she did so while sharing a photo that appeared to have been taken toward the end of her pregnancy.

“Sooo many tears of gratitude and joy during those beautiful but hard 9 months,” Johnson admitted.

In another Instagram Story while in glam, Johnson responded to the question about when she wanted to have another baby. “I’m in no rush for baby #2,” she admitted.

The DWTS Star Wants More Babies ‘Eventually’

Johnson explained, “I’m loving every new phase of Rome growing up and don’t want to miss any part of it. I also want to take some time to focus on career as well.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro noted, though, that she does not envision Rome being an only child. “We would love more babies eventually but I think we’re veryyyy happy and content with it being the 3 of us for now.”

As “Dancing with the Stars” fans may know, the couple’s journey to welcome Rome was not an easy one. Johnson opened up in a March 30 Instagram post about the difficulties they experienced, challenges fans knew little about while they were going through it all.

“Our experience trying to conceive was much like a lot of yours.. unexpected, exciting, devastating, and not how we planned,” Johnson explained. The “Dancing with the Stars” dancer continued, ‘BUT, with as much heartache that followed miscarrying our first pregnancy.. I know without a doubt that it all happened as it should.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy’s son Rome was the first of a flurry of “Dancing with the Stars” babies born in 2023. In June, fellow pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed their second son, Rio. They also recently opened up about feeling that their family may not be complete quite yet either.

In addition, throughout the spring and summer, Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold welcomed their second babies. Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov also welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Nikita. Retired “Dancing with the Stars” pro Mark Ballas and his wife BC Jean expect to welcome their first child very soon.