‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Jenna Johnson Shares Baby Shower Pictures, Bump Update

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson shared an update about her pregnancy with her fans four months out from the baby’s due date, which is in January of 2023.

Johnson took to Instagram to share photos from her Utah baby shower.

“Baby Boy was showered with so much love today by our family and friends here in Utah,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “And yes… he got his first fedora. Definitely going to be matching with Daddy.”

Johnson and her husband, professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, revealed they are expecting their first child together in July 2022. The baby is due in January 2023, but that means there is a whole season of “Dancing With the Stars” in between now and the baby’s birthday.

Chmerkovskiy did not attend the baby shower, as he is tied up with “Dancing With the Stars” rehearsals in Los Angeles.

They announced the sex of the baby on August 28, 2022.

“IT’S A……BOY!!!!!” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “Today we are officially halfway there to meeting our son. Saying those words still makes me emotional!! SO EXCITED to be a boy mom.”

Johnson Shared a Video of Telling Chmerkovskiy About the Baby

In a YouTube video, Johnson shared a clip of Chmerkovskiy finding out that he’s going to be a father.

“I wanted to tell him in a way that he wasn’t going to expect it,” Johnson shared, adding she bought small Air Force One sneakers and gave Chmerkovskiy a shoebox with those and the pregnancy tests.

Chmerkovskiy can be seen opening the box.

“How small are these shoes?” he asks. “Are you serious?” he adds, turning to Johnson with a huge smile on his face when he realizes what’s in the box.

The couple embraced, and then Chmerkovskiy picked up his dog.

“You’re gonna be a sister!” he says excitedly to the pup.

Johnson said it was one of the best nights of her life.

Johnson Is ‘Sad’ to Miss “Dancing With the Stars”

Johnson will be missing out on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, but she’s looking on the bright side, she shared with fans.

Early on in her pregnancy, Johnson shared that she was open to returning to “Dancing With the Stars” but didn’t think it would be practical.

“You know what, so when I had to have the call and tell them that I was pregnant, I gave them the option, I’m down, give me someone, give me the old guy, I’ll do it,” she told ET Online. “I can still do it!”

Johnson hosted a question and answer session on Instagram on August 17, 2022, and she was asked by a fan how she feels about missing the upcoming season.

“I’m obviously so sad that I won’t be dancing this season BUT I am sooo excited to watch and cheer everyone on…” she wrote. “Especially my hubby! I’m also excited to have a second to revamp, get inspired and bring my most creative self next season.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022. The official cast announcement will be made on “Good Morning America” on September 8.

